Flipkart gains 1.4M sellers ahead of its 10th Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart has surpassed 1.4 million sellers on its platform in anticipation of the 10th edition of its annual flagship event, The Big Billion Days.

Notably, a substantial portion of the newly onboarded sellers specialise in offering products within the lifestyle, BGM (Books, Gifts, and Music), and home categories.

As a prelude to The Big Billion Days, Flipkart is set to kickstart the festive season with its Sale Price Live (SPL) event in the upcoming week. The SPL event motivates sellers to present their products at alluring prices, aligning with what they intend to offer during The Big Billion Days.

Flipkart has also introduced an AI-powered cataloguing system. This automated solution is designed to transform any product image into Flipkart-standard quality.

"Building on Flipkart's commitment to supporting and empowering sellers, we recently concluded a series of pan India Seller Conclaves, which witnessed participation from over 4,500 seller entrepreneurs," said Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President and Head - Marketplace, Flipkart, according to a press release.

In preparation for the 10th edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) by Flipkart, the Flipkart Seller Hub wrapped up a series of seller conclaves in various major cities. These cities include Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

In related news, Flipkart's Shopsy is preparing to host its third Grand Shopsy Mela, targeting customers in Tier II and III towns and cities. The event commenced on September 12 and will cater to festive season needs, including apparel, accessories, beauty, and electronics.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal are key demand hubs. Following successful previous editions, Shopsy aims to introduce 194 verticals for low-ticket items often overlooked in ecommerce.