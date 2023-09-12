Kale Logistics Solutions raises $30M in Series B round led by Creaegis

SaaS logistics startup ﻿Kale Logistics﻿ has raised $30 million in funding led by Creaegis Advisors, a digital and tech-focused private equity fund.

In 2021, the startup raised its Series A round of $5 million from Inflexor Ventures along with other existing investors.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to develop and deploy Kale's robust Cargo Community Systems to transform global logistics beyond regional boundaries.

Founded by Amar More, Vineet Malhotra, and Rajesh Panicker, Kale is developing vertical SaaS solutions for the global logistics industry, primarily targeting airports and seaports. Its product and cloud applications claims to have driven significant digital transformations in more than 100 airports and ports globally.

The company also has industry pioneers such as Narendra Kale and Vipul Jain, the ex-founders of Accelya Solutions, as a part of the core founding team.

“This is our second fundraising with an external investor, and we are happy to partner with Creaegis because of the alignment of vision for the business, their record and understanding of the SaaS and tech products space globally. We are confident they will add value to the company as we shift gears towards a faster growth trajectory,” stated Vipul Jain, Chairman, Kale Logistics Solutions.

With marquee clients in over 36 countries, Kale is a leader in designing digital trade platforms built on sustainability and data harmonisation goals led by trade bodies such as the United Nations, IMO, IATA, ICAO, WTO and FIATA.

“The global logistics industry is undergoing a rapid digital disruption with a need for intelligent automation and end-to-end visibility through all nodes. This transformation is led by smart and centralised technology platforms. Kale, with its category defining Cargo Community Platforms and suite of SaaS solutions, is leading this disruption by digitising and automating end-to-end cargo operations in airports and seaports. We are excited to support the company in their next phase of global growth and planned expansion in North America and Europe,” added Prakash Parthasarathy, Managing Partner & CEO of Creaegis.