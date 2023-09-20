Meet the founder improving customer conversations with affordable AI and more at TechSparks Bengaluru

As India’s most influential tech event, TechSparks 2023 Bengaluru edition is all set to serve up yet another stunning line-up of speakers this year including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the passionate parliamentarian behind the recent data protection bill.

Here are just some more of the newest additions to the star-studded speaker line-up that you should watch out for:

Sujith Nair, the founder behind the world's first open protocol for digital commerce

Sujith Nair, Co-founder and CEO, FIDE, is the man behind the open-source initiative Beckn Protocol, which is enabling a decentralised digital economy in India. He also designed Asia’s first open-loop transit payment model that led to the creation of India’s National Common Mobility Card programme. Sujith will break down the critical role that open and interoperable platforms will play in making India a tech superpower.

Ujjwal Singh, the leader committed to taking quality education to 300 million K12 learners

A multifaceted CEO, Ujjwal is a serial entrepreneur, IDEO-certified rapid prototyper, patent applicant, and education futurist. As President and CEO of Infinity Learn, he's crafting the future of education, building a new-age platform for a new-age learner. Ujjwal's aim is to create immersive digital learning that matches offline classroom engagement.

Atul Mehta, the strategist behind India's largest ecommerce enablement platform

For Atul Mehta, Co-founder and COO of Shiprocket, the true power of ecommerce is unleashed after a customer “checks out” their shopping cart. He’s the man who has been ensuring seamless deliveries from the nooks and crannies of India to other nooks and crannies across the country, connecting consumers with businesses, one parcel at a time.

Tanvi Ratna, the blockchain expert building a crypto innovation policy

Tanvi Ratna, Founder and CEO of Policy 4.0, is a trailblazer in India's crypto regulation narrative. She's not just experienced in policy advisory for emerging technology and innovation but is also redefining the country’s crypto landscape. She has been actively involved in discussions with the government regarding various aspects of crypto regulation, emphasising on advocating for a first-principles approach.

Sangram Sabat, the entrepreneur improving customer conversation with affordable, near-human AI

At Saarthi.ai, Sangram aims to use Conversational AI to eliminate language and UI barriers while preserving the “human”’ aspect of customer experience with empathetic, pretrained AI agents. The startup’s AI agents have helped businesses like Bajaj Finserv and CRED achieve a milestone of collecting debts worth $400 million.

Chandra Sekhar Garisa, the man leading one of India’s top talent platforms

Chandra Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Foundit, spearheaded the rebranding of the Monster job search portal to Foundit, transforming the company into a full-fledged talent management platform. While Chandra’s passion lies in problem solving and execution, he also has expertise in building businesses from scratch.

We’re also thrilled to have on board Nandish Madhu, Director, Product Development - Cloud Engineering and Operations Group, Intuit; Seeta Somagani, Global Field Engineering Director, Volt Active Data; Kumar Amit, Co-founder and COO, Castler; Rishi Das, Co-founder and Chairman, IndiQube; Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, IndiQube; Anju Chaudhary, Senior Director Sales and Partnerships, Builder.AI; Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO, PhonePe; Ankit Gaur, Head - Payment Gateway & Online Merchants at PhonePe; Prashant Sharma, VP - CX, Risk and Payments at Gameskraft; Nishchay AG, Co-Founder and CEO at Jar; Sumit Agarwal, SVP - Product and Business (Fintech and Payments) at Makemytrip; Priya Patankar, Head of Communications, PhonePe; Srijon Biswas, Head of Engineering, BFSI; Ramesh Perumalswamy, Head of Engineering, Insurance; Ujjwal Jain, CEO, share.market; Vivek Lohcheb, VP of Offline Business Development, PhonePe; among many others.

Catch all these incredible speakers and more, only at TechSparks 2023 Bengaluru edition.