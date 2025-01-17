One Point One Solutions to acquire US healthcare co for $45M to boost global expansion

One Point One Solutions Limited (OPO), a business process management company, has agreed to acquire a US-based healthcare firm specialising in revenue cycle management for $45 million, including earnouts, to expand its global presence and service portfolio.

The Mumbai-based company, without revealing the name of the target firm, stated that the acquisition aligns with its goal of becoming a global leader in business process management (BPM) and technology-driven solutions.

“The signing of this term sheet marks a significant step in our journey to redefine global outsourcing standards. The target company brings a wealth of expertise, with a talented workforce who are veterans in the healthcare industry having over 100+ years of combined experience will play a crucial role in driving our growth strategy,” Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director of One Point One Solutions Limited, said in a statement.

Chhabra added that this deal would enhance the company’s capabilities, positioning it as a significant player in the $410 billion global healthcare BPM market.

The potential acquisition aims to enable the combined entity to harness technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance efficiency and drive innovation in service delivery.

The company said that this aligns with its strategy to expand its global delivery model, adding value for clients in industries like healthcare, finance, and telecommunications.

OPO is a full-stack provider of BPO, KPO, IT services, technology transformation, and analytics. It provides solutions in technology, accounting, skill development, and analysis across sectors like banking, retail, FMCG, travel, insurance, and healthcare.

The company operates centres in Pune, Cincinnati, and across Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Chennai, Bangalore, and Indore. Its subsidiary, One Point One USA Inc., marked its global entry, while the acquisition of ITCube Solutions has expanded its presence to England, the Netherlands, Germany, the Middle East, India, Singapore, Australia, and the USA.

The potential acquisition will also establish nearshore delivery centres in Uruguay and the Dominican Republic, along with offshore centres in the Philippines, further expanding the Mumbai-based firm’s global footprint.

The deal is subject to due diligence, regulatory approvals, and the signing of definitive agreements, with integration anticipated to be completed by Q3 2025.