Shivaami Wins Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year 2023 Award – India

Mumbai, 1st September, Shivaami, today announced that it has received a 2023 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award. A magnificent fourth time for their stellar performance. This prestigious award recognizes Shivaami's outstanding performance, exceptional customer service, and unwavering commitment to helping businesses achieve their digital transformation goals through Google Cloud technologies.

Shivaami was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers with seamless cloud migrations, innovative cloud-based solutions, and outstanding customer support. Their deep expertise in Google Cloud technologies has empowered businesses to harness the full potential of cloud computing, enabling them to scale, optimize operations, and drive digital transformation successfully.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Google Cloud for recognizing our efforts and commitment to customer success," said Punit Thakkar, CEO Shivaami. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team, as well as the ongoing support and trust of our valued clients. It only validates our expertise in delivering Google Cloud solutions but also motivates us to push the boundaries further and continue elevating the cloud journey of businesses in India.”

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Shivaami as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

In 2022, Shivaami achieved significant milestones that contributed to their award win. They successfully assisted numerous businesses across diverse industries in adopting Google Cloud solutions, resulting in improved scalability, cost efficiency, and enhanced performance for their clients' cloud infrastructure. Furthermore, their customer-centric approach and strategic guidance helped clients maximize their ROI from Google Cloud investments, positioning Shivaami as a trusted and reliable partner for digital transformation initiatives.

