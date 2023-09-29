Small vendors on online markets remain bullish about festive season sales: Survey

Sellers on ecommerce websites remain bullish about sales this festive season and expect atleast 15% growth in sales online compared to the previous year's festive sales, as per a recent survey.

"Our findings show that despite modest sales growth on ecommerce platforms recently (only 40% of sellers we surveyed reported a >10% increase in current quarter sales vs JFM 23 quarter), anticipation for a festive sales boost amongst the sellers is high across categories," market research firm Redseer said in a statement.

The firm surveyed hundreds of smaller sellers across categories and platforms. Sellers surveyed also said that they are also more likely to increase spending on ads, the survey noted, driven by optimism. Overall, surveyed sellers anticipate a 15% increase in ad spending compared to the previous year's festive season and a substantial 50% increase compared to business-as-usual (BAU) periods of this year.

"The festive period is expected to enable sellers especially the smaller ones to come out of the challenging sales environment seen through this and sellers are optimistic of strong sales growth," said Mrigank

Gutgutia, Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants. "In the longer term, more sellers will continue to benefit from ecommerce growth given its strong positive impact on seller topline and bottomline that emerges from our research."

In September, Amazon India said it is gearing up for the upcoming festive season with a slew of measures to boost logistics, delivery, and order fulfilment capacity. Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Customer Supply Chain, and Amazon Transportation Services said that the ecommerce firm decided to open up its logistics infrastructure to direct-to-consumer brands, even if they do not sell their products on the Amazon platform.