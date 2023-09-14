Startup News and Updates: Daily Roundup (September 14, 2023)

Funding news

HotelYaari raises seed funding of $2.17M from Alios Ventures

HotelYaari, a fractional ownership platform for holiday homes and hotel suites, has raised $2.17 million (Rs 18 crore) in seed funding from Alios Ventures. The complete investment will be disbursed in three equal tranches in the next three quarters, said a statement by the company.

The startup was founded in May 2023 by Janardan Tiwari, former Founder and CEO of DataTrained. The platform offers the middle class an opportunity to invest in holiday homes and hotel suites. It's akin to fractional ownership concepts like Pacasso in the US and Kocomo in Mexico, enabling cost-effective access for those unable to buy whole properties.

Other news

Shopify partners with CRED to expand payment options for merchants

CRED, a community of creditworthy individuals, brands, and institutions, and Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX:SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, have entered into a partnership extending CRED’s payment options to merchants on the Shopify platform.

Shopify merchants can boost sales by 40% with CRED Pay integration, offering CRED members seamless transactions, rewards, and preferred payment options, enhancing the shopping experience for the top 1%.

With zero fee for merchants, applicable for the first 30 days, they can curate exclusive benefits and rewards for CRED members. CRED pay is already live on leading Shopify merchants like Giva, Snitch, Suta, HEADS UP FOR TAILS, XYXX, Superkicks, and more.

Photo: AP | TechCrunch

GoKwik has helped ecommerce brands save over Rs 130 Cr worth of RTO losses in 2023

Brands on the network of ecommerce enabler GoKwik have saved upto Rs 130 crore in losses from return to origin orders (RTO) in 2023 so far.

GoKwik's data reveals its interventions saved D2C brands over 16 lakh orders from RTOs, amounting to Rs 24 crore in logistics cost savings. It predicts and prevents RTOs, reducing inventory blockage. Electronics and fashion brands saw significant reductions in COD RTOs.

Many brands expanded COD serviceability and improved their performance with GoKwik's solutions, including boAt, Attitudist, Boult Audio, Fireboltt, Swiss Beauty, The Man Company, Neeman’s, Wallmantra, and Lenskart. GoKwik employs various risk-based interventions, such as adding order completion layers, behavioral analysis, and pre-order measures like COD captcha and prepaid discounts.

myBiz by MakeMyTrip partners with Darwinbox

myBiz, a corporate travel solutions brand from MakeMyTrip, and cloud-based integrated Human Resource (HR) platform, Darwinbox, have formed an alliance to integrate travel solutions and HR processes for corporates. The company said the partnership will create an automated throughline across travel reservations, HR protocol compliance, expense management, and GST resolution on a single self-serve platform.





According to a statement by the company, the partnership promises enterprises improved operational efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and streamlined expense reporting. Employees will benefit from a transparent, time-saving travel booking process that effortlessly adheres to policies.

Green Frontier Capital and Companion Capital announce partnership

Green Frontier Capital, an early-stage VC fund with operations in both India and the US, has announced a strategic partnership with Companion Capital (“Companion”), a growth equity climate initiative.





In a statement, the company said the collaboration is crucial for startups and companies in the climatetech space, especially in gaining access to capital that transcends the Series A round of funding.





It said it also unites growth equity expertise with early-stage startup support. This collaboration aims to expedite the adoption of innovative solutions, facilitating a swift transition to a low-carbon economy by harnessing both entities' strengths, the company said.





This partnership is expected to streamline their investment processes, providing startups with a broader spectrum of resources, mentorship, and the capital to realise their potential across multiple stages of their life cycles, all the way through to an eventual exit.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)