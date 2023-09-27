Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 27, 2023)

Funding

PierSight raises $600,000 in pre-seed funding led by All In Capital

PierSight, an ocean surveillance startup, has raised $600,000 in a pre-seed round led by All In Capital. Early-stage startup investment firm and accelerator Techstars, along with entrepreneurs, and angel investors like Andreas Klinger, Vismay Agrawal, and Nikunj Jalan also participated in the round.

The Ahmedabad-based startup will use the funds to advance its satellite subsystems by strengthening its talent pool and procuring essential electronic components for integration and comprehensive testing. It also plans to enhance its technology readiness level and is looking to partner with social and environmental agencies for solutioning, developing prototypes, and collaboration on studies.

“PierSight stands out as an extraordinary combination of profound technical expertise and sharp business insight. We are particularly excited about their pioneering approach in harnessing defence technology, specifically SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar), to achieve persistent ship monitoring,” Kushal Bhagia, Founder of All In Capital said.

Co-founded by Gaurav Seth (Ex-ISRO) and Vinit Bansal (Ex-National Instruments), PierSight is on a mission to provide persistent ocean surveillance through a constellation of SAR imaging and Automatic Identification System satellites. SAR allows for high-precision imaging in all weather conditions and even at night. PierSight’s objective is to provide continuous monitoring of maritime operations in 30-minute intervals.

Zeron secures $500,000 in seed funding led by Varanium Capital

Cybersecurity startup Zeron secured $500,000 in a seed funding round led by fintech-focused fund Varanium Capital. Yatra Angel Network also participated in the round.

The Mumbai-based startup will use the capital to fuel its ongoing research and development initiatives, advancing the frontiers of AI-powered cybersecurity, and expanding its global presence.

“Zeron’s approach to cyber risk posture management aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of organisations globally today. We believe their AI-powered innovative solutions will significantly impact the cybersecurity landscape,” Vikram Pandya, Head of Research at Varanium Capital, said.

By contextualising cyber risks and harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Zeron empowers clients to make well-informed decisions.

In January, 100X.VC was the first institutional investor to invest in Zeron. This was followed by investments from angels such as Anoop Mathur, Founder and President at Core Media and Partner at AM Capital, and K.R.S. Jamwal, Executive Director of Tata Industries.

Zeron team. | Image credit: Zeron

Flow Sports Life raises undisclosed seed funding led by Inflection Point Ventures

Flow Sports Life has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will be utilised for team expansion, operations and marketing, technology development, and infrastructure improvements.

“Flow Sports Life is actively extending its support to the athletes with the best tech-enabled coaching facility. This academy is on a mission to inculcate sports among children and produce at least 4 Olympians in the coming years. IPV aims to extend their strategic guidance and help Flow in its aim to make sports accessible to as many kids as possible,” Madhukar Bhardwaj, Sr. Vice President, Inflection Point Ventures said.

Flow Sports Life, co-founded by Amit Mongia and Sumit Garg, is jointly led by both co-founders. It aims to transform one million children into lifelong athletes and reshape India's sports culture through advanced coaching in badminton and football.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)