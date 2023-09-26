AICTE, Microsoft & Ministry Join Forces for a Digital India

The ever-changing technological landscape demands professionals who are not only skilled but also ready for the innovations of tomorrow. Recognising this need, the Ministry of Education and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has forged a strategic partnership with Microsoft to skill and mentor Indian students.

In an ambitious move to prepare the Indian youth for the digital age, these three eminent bodies have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This alliance's primary objective is to offer students and educators under AICTE a myriad of learning avenues, focusing on AI, cloud, data analytics, data science, and security.

With AICTE holding sway over three million students and educators, the potential impact of this collaboration is immense. Microsoft is set to weave in its renowned training platform, Microsoft Learn, into AICTE's prevailing curriculum. This will grant students invaluable hands-on exposure to cutting-edge Microsoft technologies. An intriguing element of this collaboration is the integration with the Azure Developer Community in India, ensuring that students gain industry insights and receive invaluable mentorship. Moreover, Azure Handbooks will be accessible to students, enabling them to devise projects tailored for various industries, from healthcare to education.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, articulated the significance of this partnership in India's digitisation era, emphasising how such collaborations will set new benchmarks for students not only within India but beyond its borders.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, echoed this sentiment, stressing the council's dedication to equip students with advanced digital skills for the evolving workforce. Microsoft's Venkat Krishnan championed the collaboration, viewing today’s youth as the linchpin for India’s holistic economic growth.

Underlining Microsoft’s enduring dedication to digital inclusivity, the Future Ready Talent Program, a combined venture with AICTE, aims to empower India’s youth. Till June 2022, the initiative has already benefitted over 100,000 students across various disciplines, with an outstanding 100% placement rate post-internship.

Such collaborations signify a bright, tech-forward future for India, marking a pivotal step in the nation’s journey towards digital empowerment and progress.