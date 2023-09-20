Meet the founder behind the world's largest home services platform and more at TechSparks Bengaluru

As India’s most influential tech event, TechSparks 2023 Bengaluru edition is all set to serve up yet another stunning line-up of speakers this year, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the passionate parliamentarian behind the recent data protection bill.

Here are just some of the newest additions to the star-studded speaker line-up that you should watch out for:

Abhiraj Singh, the man behind the world's largest home services platform

Urban Company Founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal left a cushy job to organise the home services market. His strategies helped Urban Company grow to 62 cities in five countries. He wants to create one million-plus successful micro-entrepreneurs in India. A firm believer in "getting one’s hands dirty”, he says “great organisations are built to last, not built to sell".

Todd Greene, the man making virtual experiences as engaging as in-person ones

Todd spent the bulk of his career bringing new software products to market. He co-founded Trusted Opinions, a 43-language social engagement/gaming site with users in 100+ countries. Todd designed and launched Loyalize, the leading social TV white-label solution with a real-time user experience. He also developed CascadeWorks, an award-winning SaaS product in enabling services e-procurement. With PubNub, he’s delivered a groundbreaking cloud service that brings the power of massively multi-user applications to any developer, at any budget.

Virendra Gupta, the man helping bridge the digital divide for Bharat

Virendra Gupta, Founder and CEO of Dailyhunt, or Viru, as he's better known, has helped more than 350 million users to consume content in their local language on Dailyhunt. In 2020, he launched Josh, a video-sharing social networking service promoted as “Instagram for Bharat”. Meet Virendra and learn more about cracking the Bharat code as we celebrate the Great Indian Techade at TechSparks Bengaluru.

Viraj Sheth, the person influencing India’s influencers

Viraj co-founded Monk Entertainment with Ranveer Allahbadia in 2018, with a focus on India's digital creator ecosystem. Monk E manages many viral content creators, including comic Niharika NM and music composer Yashraj Mukhate. Viraj believes entrepreneurs have a choice: to either keep their ego or run a business.

Karan Virwani, the man making coworking work for freelancers and the Fortune 500

Karan laid the groundwork for WeWork India, which has now become India's leading collaborative workspace provider with 70,000+ seats across 44+ locations. Due to shifts in the work landscape, Karan's leadership has proved pivotal in adapting WeWork India's offerings to meet the new normal. Get to meet Karan as he shares insights about how he reached an occupancy rate of 85% from 25% within a short time.

Vikram Gupta, the man leveraging the global alumni ecosystem to build market leaders

IvyCap has Rs 4,500 crore worth of assets under management and aims to help Indian startups scale with Indian capital. Vikram, an IIT-Delhi graduate, is also working to support educational institutes to build sustainable endowment funds. Vikram appreciates “dragons more than unicorns” as dragons are about “value creation” and unicorns focus on “valuation” at one point of time.

Vargab Bakshi, the man who helped millions of businesses go online

Vargab helps drive revenue growth, product localisation, and ecosystem creation in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, for Wix. Credited with laying the foundation of Shopify in India and APAC, he says convenience at the "centre of everything". He serves as a startup counsellor and angel investor in the SaaS, consumer technology, AI and Web3 sectors. Vargab believes his superpower is his energy.

We’re also thrilled to have on board Gaurav Mathur, Founder and CEO, SafeGold; Ajith Pai, COO, Delhivery; Malini Adapureddy, Founder and CEO, Deconstruct; Amit Sarda, MD, Soulflower; Innu Nevatia, Co-founder, Zwende; Mohammed Ali, SVP and Head, Delhivery; Arjun Vaidya, Co-founder, V3 Ventures I Founder, Dr. Vaidya's (acquired); Aditya Ruia, Co-founder, Beco; Anubhav Bansal, Head of D2C and Aggregator Business, Delhivery; Gaurav Sahgal, MD Corporate Banking (WI) and Country Head International Subsidiary Banking -India, HSBC; Siddhant Jain, Co-founder & CEO, VdoCipher Media Solutions; Prayank Swaroop – Partner Accel India; Sravanan Nattanmai – Partner, Premji Invest; Anant Vidur, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners; Anurag Ramdasan – Partner, 3one4 Capital; Dilip Gopinath, Director and Country Lead Tech - Commercial Banking HSBC, Subram Natarajan, Director, Customer Engineering, Google Cloud India; Amit Kumar, Sales Director, Google Cloud India; Abhijit Khasnis, VP, Technology, HealthifyMe; Anshoo Sharma, CEO and Co-founder, Magicpin; among many others.

Catch all these incredible speakers and more, only at TechSparks 2023 Bengaluru edition.