Food and Beverages

Third Wave Coffee raises $35M in Series C funding round

The company will utilise the capital for country-wide expansion, bolstering its supply chain and investments in technology.

Saranya Chakrapani
Third Wave Coffee raises $35M in Series C funding round

Thursday September 28, 2023,

1 min Read

QSR coffee and food brand Third Wave Coffee has raised $35M in a Series C funding round led by Creaegis, with participation from existing investors. The company will use the capital for country-wide expansion, bolstering its supply chain, enhancing capabilities, and investments in technology.

"We believe that the coffee-first QSR industry is one of the fastest-growing consumer categories in the country. We have grown 5x through the last year and expanded our footprint across the nation," said Sushant Goel, Co-founder, and CEO, Third Wave Coffee.

"Going forward, we will continue to double down on technology and product innovation,” he added.

Third Wave Coffee was founded in 2017 by Ayush Bathwal, Anirudh Sharma and Sushant Goel. It has more than 100 stores across the country.

 

"We are excited to support Third Wave Coffee's management team in their next phase of growth, using a digital first approach to build an iconic Indian company," said Prakash Parthasarathy, Managing Partner & CEO and Nitish Bandi, Partner, Creaegis.

 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

