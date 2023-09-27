﻿Doceree﻿, a global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, has raised $35 million in a Series B funding round led by Creaegis, a digital and technology investment firm. Existing investors, Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital, also participated in the round.





The capital will be utilised to accelerate product and technology development, and support expansion efforts to reshape communications to HCPs (healthcare professionals) across the globe, the company stated.

Investec advised Doceree on the Series B transaction.

Founded in 2019 by eminent healthcare marketing professionals Harshit Jain and Daleep Manhas, Doceree aims to address the problem of rising healthcare costs by bringing efficiency and effectiveness to physician engagement with the use of data and creativity in healthcare marketing.

It empowers pharmaceutical and life-sciences companies, and healthcare media agencies, with solutions that seamlessly reach HCPs on their networks and within their digital workflows, to achieve better patient health outcomes.





Last year, the healthcare platform raised $11 million in a Series A round led by ﻿Eight Roads Ventures﻿, a global investment firm backed by Fidelity. F-1 Prime Capital and Alkemi Growth Capital also participated in the round.

Team Doceree

The New Jersey-based company claims to be the largest global network of HCP-only digital platforms, which has made rapid strides in HCP communications through its programmatic messaging capabilities. It helps clients across the globe maximise the performance of their physician engagement initiatives.





“We have been able to simplify HCP engagement globally with our unique AI-enabled proprietary technology and offer quality end-to-end HCP-targeting solutions that have helped our clients succeed with profitable growth," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree.





"The pharma messaging space is evolving at a fast pace and our solutions are aligned to meet the immediate requirements of the life sciences industry. The investment speaks volumes about the value we are creating in the space. We are growing massively and have a competitive edge. We are thrilled about the future as we continue to expand and touch new horizons in the space,” he added.





“We are excited to partner with Harshit and the Doceree team to support the company in its next phase of growth led by an industry-leading digital platform driven by deep learning-based data model,” added Creaegis Managing Partner and CIO Prakash Parthasarathy and Partner Nitish Bandi.

Also after entering the US, India and the European markets, Doceree has expanded its footprint to Africa, Southeast Asia (SEA), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).