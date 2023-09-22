YourStory's TechSparks 2023 is all about giving a platform to entrepreneurs, investors, and the rising stars of the Indian startup ecosystem. On Day 1 of India's most influential startup-tech summit, the stage was set to give voice to the who's who of the ecosystem.

Day 1 got off to a rousing start with innovators including Bhavish Agwaral, Karan Virwani, Anshu Kapoor, Vani Kola, Ankur Warikoo, and Abhiraj Singh Bhal, as well as top VCs and experts, taking the main stage to share their stories and insights.

Continuing on the momentum, day two also promises to inspire further with a lineup of incredible speakers, masterclasses, panel discussions and conversations.

We start the day with Umang Bedi, the man behind popular local apps—﻿DailyHunt﻿ and Josh—to reveal his secrets of building an agile sales and revenue engine for consistent growth. He will offer some key lessons on scaling revenue that should not be missed.

Next, Rajiv Khaitan, Partner at Khaitan & Co, will talk about the ins and outs of India’s new Data Protection Bill and how it impacts startups.

In a fireside chat, Gaurav Sahgal, MD Corporate Banking (WI) and Country Head of International Subsidiary Banking at HSBC India, will share how wholesale banking can foster entrepreneurship and accelerate growth in the startup ecosystem.

The finance enthusiasts and startups building in the fintech space will also get to understand ways to leverage AI and blockchain for growth from Vinayak Naik, Senior VP at Broadbridge India.

A notable session will be a one-on-one chat with Sivasubramanium Ramann, CMD at The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). He will not just give insights into MSMEs but also talk about founders building in the digital lending space as they get to hear from the chief of the country’s largest MSME lender.

Special track for EVs, Pitch Fest

We have a dedicated track to discuss key important developments happening in the electric mobility space in India.

Join Hemalatha Annamalai, Founder of Ampere Vehicles (acquired by Greaves Cotton), in a discussion on how new-age EV startup founders can build unique solutions and differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive space.

Arpit Dave (SmartStaff), Sonam Motwani (karkhana.io), Siddharth Dialani (BharatAgri), and Madhusudhan E (KreditBee) will deliberate on building for Bharat and bringing millions of Indians in Tier II, III and IV cities into the formal economy in a discussion with Bala Srinivasa, Managing Director at Arkam Ventures.

Punit K Goyal, Co-founder and Chief of Fundraising, ﻿BluSmart﻿, and Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, ﻿Stride Ventures﻿ and StrideOne will talk about new-age companies breaking into the EV ride-hailing space all on their own.

The second one has Ashish Dokania, Founder and CEO, ﻿GreenTiger﻿; Akshay Shekhar, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Kazam﻿; and Raghav Rohila, Co-founder and CPO, ﻿ElectricPe﻿, will deliberate on “Watt Next: Will startups go EV-first?”.

Also, ﻿Yulu﻿ co-founder Amit Gupta will talk about what it will take to boost the mass adoption of EVs in India.

Do not miss out on the most anticipated events at TechSparks 2023—The Pitch Fest, which will bring together the fresh crop of the city's most innovative and inspiring startups pitching to the biggest gathering of investors. Founders of this specially curated list of startups will showcase their game-changing ideas over three-minute pitches to a live audience of a specially appointed jury panel, more than 50 investors, and TechSparks attendees.

For more information on TechSparks 2023, click here.