Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Funding

Bagzone Lifestyles raises $9M from First Bridge India Growth Fund

With new capital, Bagzone plans to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility and open 300 exclusive brand outlets to expand its offline presence.

Trisha Medhi1337 Stories
Bagzone Lifestyles raises $9M from First Bridge India Growth Fund

Wednesday October 11, 2023,

2 min Read

Mumbai-based lifestyle retailer ﻿Bagzone﻿ Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. has raised $9 million investment from First Bridge India Growth Fund. Bagzone, which operates in the fashion and lifestyle sector, has a portfolio of brands, including Lavie, Lavie Sport, and Lavie Luxe, with a diverse product range that spans from handbags to wallets and travel accessories.

First Bridge India Growth Fund is an India-focused private equity fund providing Inflection capital to high growth companies.

With the new capital, Bagzone plans to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility and open 300 exclusive brand outlets to expand its offline presence, said a statement by the company.

Bagzone is set to fortify its internal manufacturing capabilities by establishing a state-of-the-art, 150,000-square-foot factory, the company stated. Through this strategic funding, the parent company sets a roadmap for the next five years to enhance its growth and foothold in the industry.

"We are very excited to partner with First Bridge. They come with a long track record of building many successful consumer businesses. We hope to grow 10X in the next few years and become a multi-category, multi-brand business. We will use the funds raised to enhance our in-house manufacturing capability, deepen our offline presence, and grow our brand’s stature and recall," added Ayush Tainwala, CEO of Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.

Krishankant Rathi, Founder, First Bridge; Ayush Tainwala, CEO, Bagzone Lifestyles; Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder of First Bridge

L:R - Krishankant Rathi, Founder, First Bridge; Ayush Tainwala, CEO, Bagzone Lifestyles; Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder of First Bridge

Also Read
Bagzone seeks to woo price-sensitive buyers, who desire premium products, with Lavie Luxe

Simultaneously, the company aims to achieve a 70% localisation rate in its sourcing efforts while expanding its brick-and-mortar presence. This rapid expansion strategy is expected to create employment opportunities for 1,000 individuals nationwide, directly contributing to the nation's economic growth.

The company also aims to penetrate Tier II and Tier III markets to meet the evolving demands of its customers.

"First Bridge is delighted to partner with Bagzone, with the maiden investment from its new fund. Lavie is already the clear market leader. They operate in a market that will benefit from the shift to organised and an exponential increase in women’s consumption in the next few years. In Ayush, we see a young and energetic founder who has a deep understanding of the accessories market in India. We are confident of a successful journey of hyper-growth with team Lavie," stated Vishal Kumar Gupta, Managing Partner of First Bridge.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5