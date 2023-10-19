How Builder.ai is democratising software development by bridging the tech divide

"We are in a world where digitisation is at the centre of everything that is happening around us," that’s how Anju Chaudhary, Senior Director of Sales and Partnerships at Builder.ai, started - her keynote address at TechSparks, Bengaluru – India’s most influential startup-tech conference.

Chaudhary spoke about the company’s vision, one where everyone should be empowered to unlock their true potential, irrespective of what they know, what they have, and what they're afraid of. “We see a future, a future where ideas are not limited by the understanding of technology," she said.

She went on to take the audience on the fascinating journey of AI in software development and its transformative power. The keynote address, titled "AI, the code whisperer: Mastering software challenges," left the audience inspired and wanting more.

Democratising software development

Builder.ai envisages a future where “generations are not dependent on reading or understanding technology to bring their ideas to life”, Chaudhary said. She emphasised the importance of making technology accessible to all, sharing a vision where the gap between technology and creativity is bridged, enabling anyone with a groundbreaking idea to transform it into reality. It’s a vision that promises to democratise software development, making it a tool for innovation and progress.

Challenges in custom software development

Speaking on the challenges of custom software development, Chaudhary highlighted, "78% of custom software projects end in failure."

She added that one of the problems plaguing the global custom software development landscape is the demand and supply mismatch. "Globally, there is a demand for about 500 million developers, but there's a supply of only around 40-50 million developers." She further highlighted other key challenges in custom software development, emphasising manual requirement gathering, quality concerns, and the lack of real-time updates, providing a reality check for businesses navigating the digital era.

Chaudhary unravelled the journey of software development through the years, from the traditional ‘Waterfall’ model to agile methodologies and the era of cloud computing. The Waterfall model is a rigid, sequential software development approach with defined phases completed in order, which can hinder adaptability to changing requirements. She spoke about how the Indian ecosystem has developed over the years, its role in the current landscape, and how it is contributing to the global IT industry.

"India is home to over 75% of the world's certified CMM (Capability Maturity Model) Level 5 companies," she pointed out, adding, "We account for 55% of the world's IT service industry. We all should be proud of what India has achieved over the years."

She further pointed out that globally, custom software development is a $30-billion market as of 2022 and is expected to reach over $180 billion by 2030. “That's about 25% CAGR year-on-year. Well, North America is the top contributor in this space, and India is the top provider,” Chaudhary revealed.

The solution from Builder.ai

Chaudhary presented the various options available for software development, from SaaS (Software as a service) solutions to the traditional approach of hiring in-house teams. She outlined the pros and cons of each, highlighting the limitations and constraints of the existing methods.

She envisioned a middle ground, where front-end and back-end development could seamlessly converge, powered by AI and ML. This led to the introduction of Builder.ai, revolutionising software development by uniting traditional and low-code solutions with cutting-edge technologies.

Addressing the entrepreneurs in the room, she said they have created “a category where you can start in days, not months. You don't have to worry about hiring teams. Our AI helps you build your project, touching every phase of the software development lifecycle."

Chaudhary also introduced Natasha, the AI project manager at Builder.ai, who plays a pivotal role in revolutionising the software development process. Natasha's machine learning algorithms recommended the features needed for a specific app, creating instant prototypes to help visualise ideas.

Paving the path towards a bright future

Chaudhary went on to highlight Builder.ai's contribution to addressing software development challenges. Automation has reduced the time required for testing from 2-3 weeks to just 60 seconds, while AI-driven pricing analysis has helped reduce cloud costs for clients. The entire software development journey has been streamlined, from scoping to deployment.

At Builder.ai, the automated system proactively identifies potential project delays, reallocating resources as needed to ensure everything stays on track. According to the company, its app maintenance ensured 99.9% uptime, fixing 90% of server and cloud-related issues automatically. concluded her address with an impressive statistic– Builder.ai achieved a $100 million run rate, making it one of the fastest companies to reach this milestone. Chaudhary’s keynote illuminated the path to a more accessible, inclusive, and innovative world of software development.