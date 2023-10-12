Menu
Edtech

BYJU'S investors form working group to monitor and advise company growth

General Atlantic, Prosus, Peak XV, Sofina, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Verlinvest are part of the working group.

Team YS14425 Stories
BYJU'S investors form working group to monitor and advise company growth

Thursday October 12, 2023,

2 min Read

Investors in BYJU'S have formed an unofficial working group to closely monitor the company's developments and offer recommendations for its growth. The move comes months after key board members stepped down from their positions.

The group was formed a few weeks ago and includes General Atlantic, Prosus, Peak XV, Sofina, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Verlinvest, Moneycontrol has reported.

BYJU'S has recently witnessed the departure of board members, including G V Ravishankar from Peak XV Partners, Vivian Wu from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Russell Dreisenstock from Prosus.

YourStory has emailed queries to BYJU'S and is awaiting a response.

Also Read
BYJU'S sets target to become profitable by March 2024

In July, Prosus stated that the Bengaluru-based company's reporting and governance structures had not sufficiently evolved over time to meet the demands of its scale. Despite repeated efforts from its Director, the executive leadership at BYJU’S consistently disregarded advice and recommendations regarding strategic, operational, legal, and corporate governance issues.

“The decision for our Director to step down from the BYJU’S Board was taken after it became clear that he was unable to fulfil his fiduciary duty to serve the long-term interests of the company and its stakeholders,” Prosus stated.

Earlier in the same month, BYJU'S put forth a proposal for the creation of a Board Advisory Committee (BAC) aimed at providing guidance to the company, particularly to the CEO, with respect to matters concerning the composition of the board and the company's governance structure.

Earlier today, Times Of India reported that the Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group, Ranjan Pai, is considering an investment of approximately $250-300 million in Aakash Institute, a subsidiary of BYJU'S.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

