Dubai company offers free drone service to HP govt to transport medical aid to remote areas

United Parcel Service, a Dubai-based company, has offered to transport medicines and vaccines to remote areas of the state through drones, without any delivery charge, said the the Himachal Pradesh government

United Parcel Service (UPS) offered assistance to the disaster-hit state during a meeting of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Christina Struller Da Costa, UPS Vice President, and Director Dinkar Singh late on Thursday evening, an official statement said.

Expressing gratitude to the company for its proposal of advanced logistics technology to improve healthcare delivery in remote areas, Sukhu said the Department of Digital Technology and Governance would develop a detailed proposal for the company, based on which the state government would decide on availing itself of the services of UPS.

Sukhu, in the statement, said Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with extensive damage caused by torrential rains and landslides during the monsoon season, resulting in huge losses to both public and private properties.

The state government has been working tirelessly to assist affected individuals despite limited resources; it has allocated a relief package of Rs 4,500 crore, he added.

The chief minister said the invaluable support from the people of the hill state, marked by a historic donation exceeding Rs 200 crore to Aaapda Rahat Kosh-2023, has played a crucial role in meeting the challenges faced during this difficult period.