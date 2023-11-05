Seeds of success: 6 skills every entrepreneur must possess

“The difference between a successful person and others is not lack of strength, not lack of knowledge, but rather a lack of will.” ― Vince Lombardi

LinkedIn's research reveals that entrepreneurs consistently report the highest levels of job satisfaction among professionals. This study is logically understandable given that entrepreneurs typically venture into businesses aligned with their passions.





While the concept of ditching the corporate ladder and becoming your own boss is undeniably alluring, it's crucial to acknowledge the substantial risks involved. Income is far from guaranteed, traditional employer-sponsored benefits become a thing of the past, and in cases of business losses, your personal assets are at risk.





Whether entrepreneurship is primarily a product of innate traits or skills acquired through learning remains a perennial debate. Unlike personality traits and demographic factors, the mastery of entrepreneurial skills necessitates a journey of training, education, and real-world experience in today's competitive market. This, in turn, offers you the competencies to generate innovative ideas and succeed in the business realm.





While you may not possess all of them at the outset, check out six key hard and soft skills that are paramount for starting a successful business. Read along!





Effective communication and listening skills

One of the foremost skills that every entrepreneur must possess is the power of effortless communication. Whether you're a solo entrepreneur or at the helm of a corporate behemoth, your ability to communicate is the sole thread connecting you and all stakeholders and potential partners.





An entrepreneur's communication repertoire should encompass interactions with investors, employees, peers, customers, creditors, and mentors. If you can't effectively convey the value and vision of your company, the chances of success become increasingly remote.





Communication skills enable individuals to articulate thoughts, ideas, and emotions with clarity through spoken and written words, as well as various other forms of expression. Listening skills, on the other hand, empower you to comprehend, absorb information, and respond thoughtfully. Both these abilities, thereby, form the bedrock of entrepreneurial proficiency, substantially influencing how you manage your business.

Contrary to the common misconception that effective communication is an innate quality, it can also be cultivated and refined.





Always remember: You are the biggest champion for your business.

Financial proficiency

Money serves as the lifeblood of any organisation. Ineffectual financial management can lead to depleting your resources prematurely, jeopardising your business's prospects.





Alongside that, a fundamental understanding of how to interpret and construct financial statements, such as the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement, is imperative. These documents serve not only regulatory and taxation purposes but also function as essential tools for monitoring performance, projecting future financial trajectories, and managing expenditures.





As your business progresses, there may be opportunities to delegate certain financial responsibilities, but as an entrepreneur, possessing proficiency in budgeting, financial statement analysis, funding and relevant financial skills is indispensable for effective business management.

Effective time management

Time management is far from being a mere "soft skill." When embarking on a new business journey, the initial inclination might be to work around the clock, but this approach isn't sustainable.





Billionaires and other prosperous entrepreneurs excel at managing their time, which entails two essential facets: allocating most of their time to the highest-priority tasks and allowing themselves time to recharge. Above all, your time stands as your small business's most invaluable resource. How you harness this resource will significantly influence your business's success.





While time management is essential for all, it’s especially crucial for home-based businesses. When you start your day, plan a clear roadmap for the tasks ahead. This is particularly true for solo entrepreneurs, who often find themselves donning multiple hats throughout the day—handling emails and correspondences, crafting press releases, making sales calls in the afternoon, and concluding the day as a bookkeeper.





It's not about being a superhuman; it's about mastering time management and task prioritisation.

Digital marketing proficiency

In the contemporary business landscape, digital marketing is an absolute necessity.





Regardless of whether you operate a neighbourhood pizza shop, offer plumbing services, or are in the process of building a new app, integrating some form of digital marketing is pivotal for expanding your business beyond a one-person operation. This entails establishing an effective online presence through a well-designed website.





Increasingly, it also involves acquiring basic knowledge of SEO, social media utilisation, and the ability to launch elementary digital marketing campaigns, such as Facebook ads.





Therefore, for any business owner, a solid grasp of digital marketing elements such as SEO, social media marketing, and online advertising is indispensable in steering the growth of their enterprise. As your business evolves, you might consider outsourcing certain digital marketing tasks, but even then, having a nuanced understanding of digital marketing is required to track and measure campaign results.

Strategic networking

Your network stands as one of your most valuable assets in the realm of entrepreneurship. Effective networking not only allows you to connect with like-minded professionals but also provides you with the opportunity to assemble your future team and stay abreast of the dynamicity of your industry.





Your professional network can encompass a diverse array of individuals, including:

Alumni from educational institutions

Former and current co-workers

Industry luminaries

Friends and family members

Professors and teachers

Past and present clients

Fellow business professionals in the entrepreneurial realm





Cultivating a robust network can open doors to an array of business prospects, from potential partnership deals and subcontractor relationships to identifying future employees. It broadens the scope of your public relations efforts, enabling you to convey the right message across all fronts.





Another effective method for widening your network is by participating in networking events within your locality or industry. These gatherings bring together learners from around the world, providing a platform for networking, engagement, and learning from distinguished leaders.





LinkedIn can also facilitate valuable connections. Don't hesitate to initiate contact by sending a personalised invitation to establish rapport with a new connection.

Strategic business management

While a successful entrepreneur is often defined by their thriving company, the art of business strategy is sometimes overlooked. It’s akin to the monumental magnificence of the Taj Mahal; everybody is bewitched by its beauty but none talks about the pain involved in building it.





Effective entrepreneurs may initially rely on their exceptional communication, sales acumen, unwavering focus, and hunger for learning to navigate their businesses. When it comes to structuring and advancing a business, a robust business strategy is paramount.





While some entrepreneurs have the luxury of hiring a planner for all the administrative tasks, the reality for most is different.





Entrepreneurship hinges on the unwavering determination and resilience to navigate through the most testing of circumstances. Nonetheless, they alone cannot propel you towards your goals without a well-rounded skill set.