Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Funding

Skyroot Aerospace raises $27.5M in Series C round led by Temasek

Skyroot intends to use the funds to advance its next growth phase by boosting infrastructure, strengthening its technology leadership, attracting top-tier talent, and improving its launch frequency and capabilities.

Sayan Sen171 Stories
Skyroot Aerospace raises $27.5M in Series C round led by Temasek

Monday October 30, 2023,

2 min Read

Space-tech company ﻿Skyroot Aerospace﻿, which launched India's first private rocket in 2022, has secured an additional $27.5 million in a pre-Series C funding round led by Singapore government-owned VC, Temasek.

Skyroot intends to use the funds to advance its next growth phase by boosting infrastructure, strengthening its technology leadership, attracting top-tier talent, and improving its launch frequency and capabilities.

"As we prepare for the launch of our second mission early next year, this new funding will enable us to accelerate our upcoming launches planned over the next two years," Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder and CEO of Skyroot, said.

"As a key player in India's private space industry, we are amplifying our capabilities to tap into the expanding global satellite launch market with a goal to emerge as a favourite ‘go-to’ choice in space launch services for small satellites" Pawan added.

Founded in 2018 by space scientists-turned entrepreneurs Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot Aerospace launched India and South Asia's first privately developed rocket in 2022. In the past week, the Hyderabad-based company introduced its Vikram-1 rocket, capable of deploying multiple satellites into orbit.

skyroot

Skyroot team

In 2022, the company raised $51 million (Rs 403 crore) in Series B led by Singaporean sovereign wealth fund, GIC. It was, at the time, the largest funding round in the Indian spacetech sector. The round also saw participation from investors like Myntra and CultFit founder Mukesh Bansal, Solar Industries India Limited, Google board member Ram Shriram’s Sherpalo Ventures, Neeraj Arora (Former-WhatsApp Global Business Chief), Wami Capital, and existing investors.

India's spacetech sector has secured almost $123 million in funding, setting a record year for the industry as reported by YourStory's TheCaptable. This continues the funding momentum observed in the sector last year when it received approximately $115 million.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5