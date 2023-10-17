Meesho reshuffles top deck as CXO for business moves on

Bengaluru-headquartered online commerce platform ﻿Meesho﻿ is rejigging its top leadership, as its CXO for Business, Utkrishta Kumar, has announced his departure after a five-year stint. He will start his own venture as an entrepreneur, said a statement from the company.

Megha Agarwal, CXO for Growth at Meesho, will take over Kumar’s role after his departure, while Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director for Growth, will be elevated to the position of general manager for growth, according to the statement.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Utkrishta Kumar who has decided to move on to pursue his entrepreneurship dream after a successful five-year stint with Meesho. He has been instrumental in shaping Meesho’s business and has played a key role in our success over the years,” said a Meesho spokesperson, in the statement.

The statement added, “As we extend our best wishes for his future endeavours, we welcome Megha Agarwal as CXO Business and Nilesh Gupta as GM User Growth. With a strong leadership team we will continue our mission of democratising internet commerce for everyone.”

During his tenure at Meesho, Kumar was responsible for growing order volumes on the platform and introducing categories such as pet supplies and stationery. Prior to this stint, he had served as the associate vice president of business at Paytm Mall.

Meesho started out as a social commerce platform before shifting to an ecommerce marketplace model targeted at the value-conscious consumer. The platform has claimed significant growth during its recent festive sale, with 1.6 crore new app installs.

The SoftBank-backed company announced, in August, that it had reached profitability in July this year, at a consolidated level, on the back of a steep cut in marketing spends and employee cost rationalisation.