Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Ecommerce

Meesho reshuffles top deck as CXO for business moves on

SoftBank-backed value commerce platform Meesho is restructuring its top deck as Utkrishta Kumar, CXO for Business, is set to leave the company to start his own venture.

Payal Ganguly393 Stories
Meesho reshuffles top deck as CXO for business moves on

Tuesday October 17, 2023,

2 min Read

Bengaluru-headquartered online commerce platform ﻿Meesho﻿ is rejigging its top leadership, as its CXO for Business, Utkrishta Kumar, has announced his departure after a five-year stint. He will start his own venture as an entrepreneur, said a statement from the company.  

Megha Agarwal, CXO for Growth at Meesho, will take over Kumar’s role after his departure, while Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director for Growth, will be elevated to the position of general manager for growth, according to the statement. 

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Utkrishta Kumar who has decided to move on to pursue his entrepreneurship dream after a successful five-year stint with Meesho. He has been instrumental in shaping Meesho’s business and has played a key role in our success over the years,” said a Meesho spokesperson, in the statement. 

The statement added, “As we extend our best wishes for his future endeavours, we welcome Megha Agarwal as CXO Business and Nilesh Gupta as GM User Growth. With a strong leadership team we will continue our mission of democratising internet commerce for everyone.”

During his tenure at Meesho, Kumar was responsible for growing order volumes on the platform and introducing categories such as pet supplies and stationery. Prior to this stint, he had served as the associate vice president of business at Paytm Mall. 

Meesho started out as a social commerce platform before shifting to an ecommerce marketplace model targeted at the value-conscious consumer. The platform has claimed significant growth during its recent festive sale, with 1.6 crore new app installs.

The SoftBank-backed company announced, in August, that it had reached profitability in July this year, at a consolidated level, on the back of a steep cut in marketing spends and employee cost rationalisation.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5