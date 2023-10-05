Microsoft Translator now supports Bhojpuri, Bodo, Dogri, Kashmiri

Microsoft has added four languages—Bhojpuri, Bodo, Dogri, and Kashmiri—to Microsoft Translator, taking the total number of Indian languages it supports to 20.

Users can access the translation feature through multiple platforms, including the Microsoft Translator app, Edge browser, Office 365, Bing Translator, and Azure AI Translator API, which is being used by companies such as Jio Haptik and Koo.

Users can translate between the newly introduced languages and more than 135 languages for their apps, websites, workflows, and tools with Azure AI Translator. Businesses can also avail themselves of multi-language support for translation of e-content, ecommerce product catalogues, product documentation, and internal communication, said Microsoft.

"This development is quite exciting for Haptik because it offers our customers the opportunity to be more inclusive and reach a wider audience," said Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder and CTO, Jio Haptik.

The latest update will impact nearly 61 million individuals, said Microsoft.

Bhojpuri is the language of around 51 million people in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, while Bodo is spoken by 1.4 million individuals in Assam and Meghalaya, as well as neighbouring Bangladesh.

Dogri is the native tongue of 1.6 million people in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. Kashmiri is spoken by around 7 million people in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of neighbouring Pakistan.