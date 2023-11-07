What drives consumer behaviour in modern marketing?

Consumer behaviour has evolved significantly in the digital age, and understanding what drives individuals to make purchasing decisions is paramount for modern marketers. In a world filled with information and choice, consumer behaviour is influenced by a complex interaction of factors.

This article examines the key factors that drive consumer behaviour in modern marketing, highlighting the various factors that impact consumer decisions.

Customer's decision-making process

The decision-making process of a customer typically unfolds in a series of stages:

Problem recognition: The consumer recognises the need to initiate the decision-making process. Information search: Consumers gather information, whether through online searches, recommendations, or in-store experiences. Evaluating alternatives: Consumers weigh the pros and cons of different options. Purchase decision: The final purchase decision is influenced by all the factors mentioned above. Post-purchase behaviour: Customer satisfaction and overall experience influence customer loyalty and word-of-mouth recommendations.

Important factors that impact consumer behaviour

1. Psychological factors:

Understanding what motivates consumers can drive marketing strategies. This can be a desire for convenience, status, or even emotional satisfaction. Learning and memory: Consumers learn from experiences and marketing messages. Memories of positive experiences or effective marketing campaigns can influence future purchasing decisions.

2. Sociocultural factors:

People are influenced by the opinions and behaviours of their reference groups, such as friends, family, or online communities. Word of mouth and social media are powerful tools for marketers. Social class and status: Consumers often make purchases to fit into their perceived social class or to gain status among their peers. Luxury brands are taking advantage of this aspect.

3. Economic factors:

4. Personal Factors:

5. Technological factors:

6. Environmental and ethical factors:

Growing environmental awareness has led to a surge in eco-friendly and sustainable product choices. Ethical and sustainable marketing practices can attract conscious consumers. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Consumers are increasingly interested in a brand's commitment to social and environmental causes. A strong CSR strategy can enhance consumer trust.





In modern marketing, consumer behaviour is influenced by a multitude of factors. Successful marketers pay close attention to these drivers and continuously adapt their strategies to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers. By understanding the psychology, culture, economics, and technology that drive consumer choices, businesses can develop effective marketing strategies that resonate with their target audience and lead to increased sales and customer loyalty.