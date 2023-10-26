From Rs 10,000 Loan to Rs 498 Crore: Mufti's Inspiring Saga

In the bustling world of fashion, very few brands can claim to have pioneered a trend, let alone redefine an entire segment. Among the exceptions stands Mufti, an iconic Indian men's apparel brand that emerged as a trailblaser in contemporary menswear.

Tracing its roots back to 1998, the brainchild of Kamal Kushlani, Mufti's journey is a testament to determination and passion. Kamal, with an innate flair for retail fashion, started with humble beginnings. At a time when he worked for a cassette company, the dream of launching a clothing brand seemed distant. Yet, by 1992, a modest loan of Rs 10,000 paved the way for 'Mr & Mr', Kamal's first venture into fashion.

It was in 1998 that the vision took a more definitive shape with the birth of Mufti. Deriving its name from military parlance, 'Mufti' signifies 'casual dressing.' It's a nod to the brand's ethos – redefining casual wear for the Indian man.

The early days of Mufti mirrored Kamal's tenacity. Tales of him ferrying fabrics on his bike and overseeing every facet of the brand highlight an inspiring journey of perseverance.

What truly catapulted Mufti to national fame in the 2000s was its avant-garde approach. At a time when denim was synonymous with rigidity, Kamal introduced stretch jeans for men. This pioneering step not only set Mufti apart but also transformed casual wear preferences across India.

Quality has been a cornerstone of Mufti. Sourcing top-notch raw materials from India's premier mills and ensuring manufacturing in trusted units underscore the brand's commitment.

From its inception, Mufti's portfolio has grown exponentially. Today, it's not just about jeans. Each season witnesses over 500 new products, ranging from trousers and jackets to athleisure.

By the close of May 2023, Mufti's impressive spread across India comprised 1,773 touchpoints, including 379 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), 89 Large Format Stores (LFSs), and 1,305 Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs).

Financially, FY23 painted a rosy picture for Mufti, with revenues touching Rs 498.18 crore and a commendable net profit of Rs 77.51 crore.

Mufti's story is one of unwavering commitment, innovation, and a deep understanding of the Indian consumer. It's a journey that reminds us of the endless possibilities when passion meets perseverance.