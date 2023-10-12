How Myntra’s Kirana network is powering the Big Fashion Festival

The festive season is an opportunity for the industry to gain momentum, accelerating the overall growth of the ecosystem and benefiting all those associated with such high decibel events

The expected surge in demand brings added employment opportunities across the supply chain, in addition to augmenting income opportunities of the thousands of kirana partners associated with last-mile operations. During the Big Fashion Festival, kiranas helped deliver millions of orders to people across the country.

Myntra launched its pioneering kirana network model, known as MENSA (Myntra’s Extended Network for Service Augmentation), in 2017. Since then, MENSA has played a pivotal role in delivering customer orders across 19,000 pin codes, giving a fillip to last-mile operations of the fashion major.

The last-mile army of delivery agents is carefully recruited from local shops like milk parlours, grocery stores, recharge shops, and other small shops. Most have been living in the area for some time, which helps them understand the dynamics of the neighbourhood and undertake deliveries at a hyperlocal level without any confusion about addresses. This makes the process more effective and enables a hassle-free shopping experience for the customer.

Kirana partners earn additional income with every delivery. During high traction events like Myntra Big Fashion Festival, their opportunity to augment the income grows, directly creating a positive impact on their livelihoods.

These shop owners use the available space in their shops to store packets and packages, and in their free time, typically between the afternoon and evening when footfalls reduce, go out for deliveries. When a customer receives their Myntra parcel from a neighbourhood kirana partner, it is reassuring – they see that orders are being fulfilled by someone they see every other day when visiting the shops.

Karthik, the owner of the Ayyappa store in Bangalore, has been associated with Myntra for the last five years.

“Myntra’s MENSA network has helped me earn not just a livelihood but also respect and care from customers,” he says.

For Karthik and many other kirana partners like him, this network helps develop a personal connection with Myntra customers. Known to them by sight, courtesy shopping trips, this also often helps reschedule deliveries based on the availability of the customer.

“During festivals like Diwali, customers shower their care and love in the form of gifts and sweets, and make us feel a part of their family,” he says.

The kirana network looks forward to festive events like the Big Fashion Festival as the extra income earned during this period helps augment savings and take care of family needs like school fees or medical requirements.

Some offers in the previous editions of Big Fashion Festival attracted Karthik to buy shoes and T-shirts for himself, and dresses for his wife. During this edition, he will be on the lookout for value offers as he wants to buy good quality and comfortable clothing for his pregnant wife.

As the country gears up to celebrate and spread the festive spirit, these kirana partners, the lifeline of Myntra, are set to add to this cheer.