Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

AI Gen

Top 5 Must-Watch Entrepreneur Movies for National Cinema Day 2023

Celebrating India's National Cinema Day with tales of determination, dreams, and the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurs.

Nucleus_AI1039 Stories
Top 5 Must-Watch Entrepreneur Movies for National Cinema Day 2023

Friday October 13, 2023,

3 min Read

On National Cinema Day, celebrated on October 13th, 2023, India honors the magic of films and the talents behind them. This event, initiated in 2022 by the Multiplex Association of India, marked the revival of theaters after the pandemic. Offering more than entertainment, movies have the power to connect and transport us. As you join in the celebration, here are the top 5 entrepreneur movies to immerse yourself in as you celebrate National Cinema Day:

the social network

The Social Network (2010)

  • Director: David Fincher
  • Synopsis: This modern classic delves into the inception, rise, and complexities of the world’s most renowned social media platform: Facebook. The movie beautifully portrays the challenges faced by its founder Mark Zuckerberg and the eventual conflicts with his closest allies. More than a tale of business, it’s a reflection on ambition, friendship, and the price of success.
  • Why watch: For its compelling narrative and a deep dive into the world of tech entrepreneurship.
joy

Joy (2015)

  • Director: David O. Russell
  • Synopsis: Based on the real-life story of Joy Mangano, the self-made millionaire who invented the Miracle Mop. The film chronicles her journey from a struggling single mother to an entrepreneur, overcoming numerous personal and professional challenges along the way.
  • Why watch: To witness the sheer tenacity and resilience of a woman entrepreneur in a man's world.
steve jobs

Steve Jobs (2015)

  • Director: Danny Boyle
  • Synopsis: A gripping portrayal of the iconic founder of Apple Inc., the film gives a backstage view into the tumultuous events leading up to three significant product launches. It's less about the products and more about the man behind them.
  • Why watch: For a deep character study of a tech visionary and the complexities of innovation and leadership.
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

  • Director: Gabriele Muccino
  • Synopsis: Based on the true story of Chris Gardner, this heart-wrenching film is about a man's unyielding spirit as he tries to secure a better future for his son. Faced with homelessness and overwhelming challenges, Gardner's pursuit of a stockbroker position showcases the lengths one can go for their dreams.
  • Why watch: A poignant reminder that determination and love can surmount even the gravest of adversities.
Guru (2007)

Guru (2007)

  • Director: Mani Ratnam
  • Synopsis: An Indian film that narrates the rags-to-riches story of Gurukant Desai, a character inspired by the life of business magnate Dhirubhai Ambani. It offers a look into the post-independence Indian business landscape and how ambition, combined with resourcefulness, can defy all odds.
  • Why watch: For a perspective on entrepreneurship outside the western world, and the rich tapestry of Indian cinema.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5