Top 5 Must-Watch Entrepreneur Movies for National Cinema Day 2023

On National Cinema Day, celebrated on October 13th, 2023, India honors the magic of films and the talents behind them. This event, initiated in 2022 by the Multiplex Association of India, marked the revival of theaters after the pandemic. Offering more than entertainment, movies have the power to connect and transport us. As you join in the celebration, here are the top 5 entrepreneur movies to immerse yourself in as you celebrate National Cinema Day:

The Social Network (2010)

Director: David Fincher

This modern classic delves into the inception, rise, and complexities of the world’s most renowned social media platform: Facebook. The movie beautifully portrays the challenges faced by its founder Mark Zuckerberg and the eventual conflicts with his closest allies. More than a tale of business, it’s a reflection on ambition, friendship, and the price of success. Why watch: For its compelling narrative and a deep dive into the world of tech entrepreneurship.

Joy (2015)

Director: David O. Russell

Based on the real-life story of Joy Mangano, the self-made millionaire who invented the Miracle Mop. The film chronicles her journey from a struggling single mother to an entrepreneur, overcoming numerous personal and professional challenges along the way. Why watch: To witness the sheer tenacity and resilience of a woman entrepreneur in a man's world.

Steve Jobs (2015)

Director: Danny Boyle

A gripping portrayal of the iconic founder of Apple Inc., the film gives a backstage view into the tumultuous events leading up to three significant product launches. It's less about the products and more about the man behind them. Why watch: For a deep character study of a tech visionary and the complexities of innovation and leadership.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Director: Gabriele Muccino

Based on the true story of Chris Gardner, this heart-wrenching film is about a man's unyielding spirit as he tries to secure a better future for his son. Faced with homelessness and overwhelming challenges, Gardner's pursuit of a stockbroker position showcases the lengths one can go for their dreams. Why watch: A poignant reminder that determination and love can surmount even the gravest of adversities.

Guru (2007)