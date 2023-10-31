Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 31, 2023)

Funding

Infurnia Technologies bags $1.2M

﻿Infurnia﻿ Technologies has raised $1.2 million from a group of angel investors led by Yogesh Choudary of Jaipur Rugs, valuing the company at $17 million. So far, Infurnia has raised a total funding of $3.7 million.

The startup, which offers cloud-native design software for the architecture and interior design industry, is currently growing at 15% month-on-month basis and is on the path to becoming cash-flow positive in the next nine months.

The company focuses on creating an integrated and easy-to-access design platform for the architecture and interior design ecosystem. It has over 300+ active clients, mainly catering to the Indian market and 10+ international paying clients. Infurnia will be venturing into the North American market with a local sales team presence in the first half of 2024.

Some of its marquee clients include ﻿Livspace﻿, Hometown, Durian, and Gopalan, among others.

Other news

AppX acquires edtech and creator biz of AppSquadz

﻿AppX﻿, a no-code platform that enables creators to build and monetise via their mobile apps, has acquired the edtech SaaS business of ﻿AppSquadz Software﻿a, an app development firm, for an undisclosed sum.

This acquisition will allow AppX to expand its creator base and provide more tools for creators to build engaging learning experiences.

Founded in 2019 by Sameer Sadana and Anuj Gupta, AppX empowers creators to launch their personal apps and monetise their audience via courses and premium content. Based out of Noida, Appsquadz is an app development company founded in 2014 by Chandrakant Agrawal, with 200+ trained professionals.

Bajaj Capital enters global private wealth; appoints Kalpesh Dave as deputy CEO

Finance firm Bajaj Capital has appointed Kalpesh Dave as deputy CEO, along with marking a significant move towards serving the ultra HNI and HNI segments and expanding globally.

Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD of Bajaj Capital, said, "Bajaj Capital stands at the cusp of a momentous growth phase, and we firmly believe that Kalpesh Dave's grasp of the financial landscape will serve as a linchpin in realising our ambitious vision towards building Global Private Wealth Business.”

Dave has over two decades of experience in retail banking, investments, international and wealth management, and investment banking. This shift aligns with Bajaj Capital's journey towards digital evolution, designed to provide clients with a modern financial experience while retaining the personal touch. The company offers a suite of financial products and services to drive wealth creation and help clients achieve their financial goals.

IIT Kanpur celebrates over 1,000 IPR filings and 400 granted patents

IIT Kanpur has set a benchmark through its Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) activities along with a technology translation percentage of 13.76%. The number of IPRs filed and granted at IIT Kanpur to date has exceeded 1,000 filings and more than 400 granted IPRs.

Prof S. Ganesh, Officiating Director, ﻿IIT Kanpur﻿, said, “IIT Kanpur’s achievement of surpassing 1,000+ filings and securing 400+ patents is a testament to the relentless commitment of its world-class faculty, researchers and innovators. This remarkable milestone underscores the institution’s pursuit of excellence in advancing knowledge.”

The IPR Cell serves as a crucial intermediary connecting IIT Kanpur with industry partners for technology transfer and licensing initiatives. It also plays a vital role in supporting cutting-edge technologies to industry partners, enabling widespread adoption of such technologies on a larger scale.

