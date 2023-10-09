Global decision-making shifting towards India: Sridhar Vembu as Zoho launches Cliq Rooms

SaaS giant ﻿Zoho﻿ today launched Cliq Rooms, a smart conference room solution, along with adding new updates to the communication platform Zoho Cliq that aims to further boost its upmarket momentum.

The global technology company said that it grew by 37% in India, one of its fastest-growing markets, in 2022.

“Currently, we are gaining traction in India, possibly ranking second position in the next three to four years. Looking ahead a decade, we're starting to witness this potential, especially due to its substantial and growing population," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder of Zoho, in a press conference held on the sidelines of Zoholics India, Zoho's yearly user event which held in Bengaluru.

"I'm very bullish about our growth in India, despite a global backdrop that has been challenging due to demographic shifts even before recent events,” he noted.

He highlighted that there is a shift in global decision-making towards India as companies extend their reach into rural areas.

While announcing the enhanced features in Cliq, Zoho said it helps make business operations more efficient by making it easier for different teams to work together and breaking down data barriers. Zoho Cliq is one of the most used apps in Zoho One—its unified operating system for business, and has seen a 30% rise in users transitioning from Slack and MS Teams in 2022, the company noted.

Zoho further stated that the solution has been entirely developed in India and underlined its research and development endeavours in constructing a unified technology stack.

Expanding platform capabilities

Cliq aims to enhance accessibility for a distributed workforce by offering a customisable interface supporting multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada (with more languages in the pipeline). Additionally, live translation is available for various Indian and international languages to facilitate communication between internal and external users from different regions.

“Zoho Cliq facilitates over 30,000 active consumer participants in a channel, along with 12,000 viewers for live events. Our platform is designed to scale for businesses of all sizes, allowing customization to meet specific business needs,” added Vembu during the conference.

The product also provides low-code extensibility for developers to build and run custom apps (up to one million rows) on its own serverless custom database. Cliq has its own custom database, allowing developers to run their apps in a serverless fashion. Developers can use Schedulers to create workflows for pulling updates from Zoho or third-party apps, and pushg data back into the respective app through the Cliq interface.

Cliq Rooms app can also facilitate meetings on Android TV. It also enables organisations to host virtual events, curate speakers, share content, and engage with the audience.

Zoho Cliq said it ensures compliance via eDiscovery, Data Retention Policy (DRP), and audit logs. The eDiscovery module allows businesses to access, remove, or recover data, set data retention policies, and 'hold' data for investigations. Additionally, the software integrates AI functionalities through Zoho’s AI assistant Zia to generate meeting summaries, create action items in Zoho Projects, set reminders etc.

A Statista report forecasted that the revenue of India's collaboration software market would reach $275.50 million by 2028.