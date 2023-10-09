Steve Jobs, the iconic co-founder of Apple, left an indelible mark with his innovations, changing the technological landscape with creations like the iPhone. Amid his progressive tech contributions, he made a deliberate choice to avoid wearing a wristwatch, a decision that offers deep insight into the philosophy of a man known for thinking differently.

Jobs’ daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, highlighted his intentional decision to forego wristwatches in her memoir, "Small Fry". This notable choice traced back to a unique perspective on life and time he had shared with young Lisa during a poignant father-daughter conversation. "I don't want to be bound by time," he proclaimed, illustrating his longing to live free from the ticking clock’s relentless pursuit.

Such an approach toward time not only reflected Jobs' commitment to experiencing life's present moments fully but also underscored his dedication to a liberated, creative existence unrestricted by temporal boundaries. The Apple visionary’s refusal to wear a watch was less about convenience and more about embodying a philosophy that celebrated freedom and innovative thinking, dismissing the constant reminder of life’s fleeting nature that a watch presented.

In his expansive journey crafting a future where technology was an intuitive extension of human lives, Jobs perceived the wristwatch as a symbol of limitation rather than empowerment. He cherished and promoted a life unchained by time, valuing each moment’s intrinsic worth and potential.

Yet, the company Jobs co-founded paradoxically embraced the very object he personally avoided. Apple introduced the world to the Apple Watch, ingeniously combining traditional timekeeping with advanced technology. Through devices like the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple continues to revolutionise our interaction with time, offering features ranging from fall detection to heart health monitoring with EKG capabilities.

This contradiction between Jobs' personal viewpoint and Apple's corporate trajectory reflects the complex, dual nature of a man who both acknowledged and transcended time's constraints. Steve Jobs might have opted out of wearing a watch, but his groundbreaking work and enduring legacy remind us that his vision was truly timeless.

Jobs' philosophy encourages us all to embrace the present unreservedly, unconstrained by time’s incessant tick. Although he chose not to wear a watch, his impact reverberates through history, embodying a vision as timeless as the moments he treasured. With or without a watch on his wrist, Steve Jobs taught the world that life’s most valuable instants are those lived fully, liberated from time’s binding chains.