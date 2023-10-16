Vivriti Asset Management closes diversified bond fund strategy with over $200M

﻿Vivriti Asset Management﻿, a credit-focused asset manager, has closed its diversified bond fund strategy with commitments of over $200 million.





Launched in early 2022, the strategy comprises three category-II credit AIFs ( alternative investment funds): Vivriti Wealth Optimizer Fund, Vivriti Emerging Corporate Bond Fund, and Vivriti Alpha Debt Fund – Enhanced.





Since January last year, Vivriti says it has invested Rs 1,400 crore under diversified bond funds in 40 investees that operate predominantly in the core sectors of airports, clean energy, road construction, fertilizer manufacturing, thermal energy, financial services, logistics, as well as services such as software services and managed offices.





These businesses have benefitted from public capital expenditure, domestic consumption, digitisation, and tailwinds of the ongoing energy transition, said the company.

"We have been playing at the immense opportunity presented by a deep pool of over 5000 mid-sized enterprises that seek growth capital, evolving public data sets that aid underwriting and portfolio tracking, evolving bankruptcy resolution ecosystem, and relatively shallow loan and bond market capital pools servicing these needs. And while at it, controlling risk and sticking to the strategy’s thesis has served us well,” said Soumendra Ghosh, Chief Investment Officer, Vivriti Asset Management.

“All three funds exceeding the planned fund size and exercising the green-shoe option is a testament to market acceptance for simple, easy-to-understand funds with predictable cashflows. We are thankful to our partners & investors across institutions, HNIs, and family offices. We continue to build on investor feedback and will be launching successor funds with superior risk-adjusted return," said Prasanna M, Chief Sales Officer, Vivriti Asset Management.

So far, Vivriti has raised commitments of over $450 million, across all its strategies, all of which are closed for fresh commitment, said the company.