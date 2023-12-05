The 80/20 rule: The key to unlocking business success

The 80-20 rule, also known as the Pareto Principle or Law of Inequality, suggests that approximately 80% of the effects result from 20% of the causes in various events. In simpler terms, 80% of the outcome in any activity is attributed to 20% of the total efforts.





Originally identified by Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto, this principle was derived from his observation that 80% of the land in Italy was owned by 20% of the population, and a similar distribution existed for wealth.





Applying this principle to business, one might observe that 80% of sales come from 20% of customers, or 80% of sales are generated by 20% of the staff. Even in software development, it's reported that a significant portion, such as 80%, of errors and crashes in Microsoft products can be linked to 20% of the bugs. While the exact ratio may vary, the underlying concept of this unequal distribution remains.





Here are 6 ways you can start implementing the 80/20 rule to improve efficiency, increase sales, and grow a business:

1. Identifying ideal customers

In business, a significant portion of profits often stems from a small group of customers. As mentioned above, about 80% of your sales may come from just 20% of your customers. Identifying and understanding this crucial 20% can revolutionise your marketing strategies and attract more customers with similar preferences.





Here's how you can discover your best customers:

Spot regulars

Look into your sales data to identify customers making frequent or recent purchases. Analysing daily, weekly, and monthly sales logs provides valuable insights to shape new marketing strategies.

Track traffic sources

Understand how customers discovered your business, whether through social media or targeted ads. Pinpointing the sources that bring in 20% of your customers enables you to optimise strategies and attract more through the same channels.

Locate customer hotspots

Utilise Point of Sales (POS) platforms to identify where your customers reside. Knowing their locations allows you to target them more effectively. This strategic approach helps in attracting additional customers from precise geographic areas.

2. Identify profitable products

In business, a select few products often drive 80% of total sales. Rather than promoting less popular items, channel your efforts into enhancing the top 20% of products. Introduce updates and improved features to elevate quality, enticing customers to make more purchases and boosting overall sales.

3. Boosting website traffic

In the realm of Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), the 80/20 rule comes into play again, and we see that 80% of website traffic originates from 20% of the keywords used. Identify these specific keywords through analytics, noting which blog or social media posts attract the most traffic and which keywords rank high in search results. Armed with this information, concentrate your efforts on incorporating these high-impact keywords into your marketing content and website design to maximise SEO effectiveness.

4. Strategic time management

Efficient time investment is crucial. Consider applying the 80/20 rule to identify the top 20% of company goals that contribute to 80% of sales or revenue. Prioritise these goals, allowing you to allocate the remaining time effectively towards achieving the rest of your objectives.

5. Cost efficiency strategy

Utilise the 80/20 rule to pinpoint the 20% of items causing 80% of the company's expenses. Streamline costs where possible by identifying areas of significant spending, such as production, advertising, and losses. Make informed budget decisions to increase profits by eliminating expenses that don't yield sufficient benefits.

6. Emphasise on social media content

In social media strategy, recognise that 80% of sharing often originates from just 20% of posts. Identify the content that resonates with the audience, meeting their needs and reinforcing the brand. Utilise social analytics trackers to pinpoint the source of comments, likes, and shares. Create similar content to consistently attract a comparable audience.