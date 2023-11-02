AJIO forays into D2C-focused interactive commerce with AJIOGRAM

Reliance Industries' online fashion retail platform AJIO launched AJIOGRAM—a D2C-focused content-driven interactive ecommerce platform—to empower Indian fashion startups that are challenging the norms with their innovative products.

AJIOGRAM, which can be accessed by switching stores within the AJIO app, aims to onboard 200 exclusive homegrown D2C brands by next year to offer customers a wide range of options from streetwear to fast, artisanal, minimalistic, quiet luxury, slow, and sustainable fashion.

AJIO will invest and provide end-to-end support to help scale these brands.

“Over the past few years, the Indian D2C revolution has produced numerous brands that have aced innovative and mindful fashion. AJIOGRAM will bring these brands under one umbrella, helping them scale and accelerate their growth while leveraging AJIO’s seamless shopping experience. With this initiative, we aim to empower the next 100 fashion startups to emerge from India,” said Vineeth Nair, CEO of AJIO.

Top brands available exclusively on AJIOGRAM include Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, KRÁ Life, Creatures of Habit, Cecil, Truser, Fancypants, MIDNIGHT ANGELS BY PC, Monks of Method, and Crafts and Glory, among others.

Earlier, the online fashion retail platform said it was in the advanced stages of setting up a new marketplace, which will work on a zero-commission model for low-priced fashion items.

The company’s new launch, Ajio Street, promises merchants a 15-day payment settlement, as reported by The Economic Times.