The best brands are not built on money, says Good Glamm’s Priyanka Gill

The best brands are not built on money but on the DNA of the brand; money serves as an amplifier, and entrepreneurs who understand the distinction between these two factors are the ones who succeed, said Priyanka Gill, Co-founder of The Good Glamm Group, at TechSparks 2023 in Delhi.

“Build the brand based on your story, on your offerings, on how you talk to the customers—that’s the brand you are building. The money is to amplify the brand further,” Gill said during a fireside chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma.

She added, “So, you can’t really spend money technically on building a brand. You can spend it to make the brand reach more people.”

The technical aspect of building a brand—the fundamentals of doing the setup right—all of that is very important, according to Good Glamm’s co-founder.

Building a brand is a technical endeavour; it’s not merely a creative exercise but a disciplined process, Gill said, adding that one should be well-versed in the four C's of marketing (customer, cost, convenience, and communication).

Also, understanding “what is your brand, what is not your brand” holds significant importance.

“Know what your brand does not stand for—you can’t be everything for everybody. The sharpness of the brand lies in knowing ‘I'm not that, I’m this,’” Gill explained.

This awareness is crucial because as a brand grows, there’s a tendency to believe it can do everything, she said, adding, “It's essential to stay true to your core identity and avoid distractions.”

Many entrepreneurs make the mistake of adopting a 'God' complex, thinking they are the be-all and end-all of everything. However, according to Gill, building a brand is undeniably a team sport.

“Know yourself—identify your strengths and find partners who help you do other things. Once you know yourself, you can supplement it with other folks and skills that will help you,” she suggested.

At TechSparks Delhi, Gill also reflected on her 13-year journey, asserting that, despite the inevitable challenges, the path of an entrepreneur is undeniably worthwhile.

Gill emphasised that the challenge in entrepreneurship lies in its marathon-like nature rather than a sprint. She initiated POPxo nine years ago, and in 2020, the venture was acquired by the Good Glam Group. Following the acquisition, Gill assumed the role of co-founder at Good Glam Group.