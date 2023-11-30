Laziness or burnout? Recognise signs and restore balance

In today’s fast-paced world, the pressure to excel and be productive all the time is now backfiring. This hustle culture might be beneficial for some, especially businesses. But it clearly isn’t helping individuals.

Therefore, it is extremely important to understand what you are going through for effective management of your time and well-being. Even though there is nothing wrong with taking a break from time to time, feeling fatigued or demotivated the majority of the time can be problematic. In such cases, there is a high chance you are not lazy but burned out.

Hence, in today’s article, we will explore some of the key indicators to differentiate between laziness and burnout. We'll also discuss the potential ways to foster a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Laziness vs. burnout

On the surface level laziness and burnout might appear similar. In either case, you face a significant drop in your motivation level and productivity. However, the underlying causes and implications of both are very different.

Laziness is often characterised by having or showing an unwillingness to work and encouraging idleness. It is usually rooted in a sense of apathy or disinterest and is typically transient in nature. This may arise from a variety of factors like boredom, lack of challenge, or simply a need for relaxation.

On the other hand, burnout is a state of physical or emotional exhaustion that also involves a sense of reduced accomplishment and loss of personal identity. It goes beyond a temporary lack of motivation.

According to WHO, it is described as a syndrome that develops as a result of chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is characterised by three dimensions:

feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion;

increased mental distance from one’s job, feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and

reduced professional efficacy.

5 key indicators that you are burnt out and not lazy

Consistent lack of motivation

Burnout is characterised by a deep sense of exhaustion. If you find yourself unmotivated to perform tasks that once brought you joy or satisfaction, it may be a sign of laziness. However, if the lack of motivation is accompanied by feelings of fatigue, cynicism, and a decline in performance then there is a high chance you aren't lazy but burned out.

Physical and emotional exhaustion

Burnout typically manifests with both physical and emotional exhaustion. If you're feeling drained both mentally and physically then it could be a sign that burnout is taking a toll on your overall well-being.

Decreased performance and productivity

If you notice a significant and persistent drop in your ability to focus, meet deadlines, or overall productivity that was once routine then you might be burned out.

Cynicism and detachment

Burnout is associated with a sense of cynicism and detachment in general as well as in relation to work or responsibilities. So, if you find yourself becoming increasingly negative towards tasks that were once meaningful then burnout may be the cause.

Observable physical symptoms

Burnout can have an impact on your physical health as well with symptoms like headaches, muscle tension, and gastrointestinal issues. If any of these physical symptoms alongside emotional and mental exhaustion persists then it's a strong indicator of burnout.

Is there a way out?

Well, there definitely is. Is it going to be easy? No. Nor is it a quick one. So, if you have related to any of the points above and come to the conclusion that it isn’t laziness- don’t feel stuck! Addressing burnout effectively isn’t impossible, all it requires is patience and a holistic approach focusing on both physical and mental well-being.

Here are some strategies to help navigate through it:

Prioritise self-care

Prioritise self-care by making sure you are exercising daily, and taking proper rest and nutrition. Set clear boundaries to prevent the constant feeling of being overwhelmed by work pressure.

Re-evaluation of priorities

Everything can’t be prioritised and that’s a fact. Hence, it is important that you reflect on your priorities and commitments in order to identify tasks that can be delegated or postponed so you can focus single-mindedly on the work at hand. Future burnout can be easily prevented by setting realistic goals and expectations.

Define your boundaries

Defining your boundaries clearly in both personal and professional spheres is extremely important for maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Learn to say no when necessary and don’t hesitate to communicate your limits to others.

Taking mindful breaks

The whole point of taking breaks is to rejuvenate the energy and not drain it further. Hence, it is extremely important to be mindful of the breaks you are taking. You can consider activities that promote relaxation, such as meditation or a short walk.

Seek support if required

Understand that it’s not necessary for you to deal with it all alone. If you feel the need then don’t hesitate to reach out to friends, family, or colleagues for support. Discussing your feelings with others can not only provide valuable perspectives but also alleviate emotional baggage. Based on your need you can also consider seeking professional help from a counselor or therapist.

Bottomline

It is very important to understand the difference between laziness and burnout for implementing effective coping strategies. While laziness is not the problem itself, it’s a symptom that can be generated from a variety of factors. Burnout on the other hand is the real issue, that requires intentional and sustained efforts for recovery.

Hence, by recognising the signs of burnout and taking proactive steps towards regaining control of your work and well-being, you can lead a healthy and balanced lifestyle.