Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Ecommerce

Commerce min inks MoU with Amazon to leverage 'Districts as Export Hubs' initiative

As part of this MoU, Amazon and DGFT will co-create capacity building sessions, training and workshops for MSMEs in districts identified by the DGFT as part of the 'District as Exports Hub' initiative outlined in the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, in a phased manner.

Press Trust of India329 Stories
Commerce min inks MoU with Amazon to leverage 'Districts as Export Hubs' initiative

Thursday November 23, 2023,

2 min Read

The commerce ministry on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with US-based Amazon to provide training to MSMEs in 20 identified districts in areas such as making digital catalogues and tax-related issues with a view to promoting exports through ecommerce medium.

The capacity building session will allow MSMEs to learn about imaging, digital cataloguing of their products, tax advisory amongst others, it said in a statement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Director General of Foreign Trade (DGF) Santosh Sarangi; Chetan Krishnaswamy (Vice President, Public Policy Amazon); and Bhupen Wakankar (Director Global Trade Amazon India).

DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry which deals with import and export-related issues of the country.

"To enable micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and boost ecommerce exports from the country, DGFT is collaborating with the various ecommerce players to leverage the Districts as Export Hubs initiative and promote ecommerce exports from the country," the ministry said in a statement.

As part of this MoU, Amazon and DGFT will co-create capacity-building sessions, training and workshops for MSMEs in districts identified by the DGFT as part of the 'District as Exports Hub' initiative outlined in the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, in a phased manner.

"The initiative seeks to link local producers even in rural and remote districts with global supply chains. The collaboration aims to enable exporters/MSMEs to sell their Made in India; products to customers internationally," it said adding the core objective is to leverage ecommerce platforms to support local exporters, manufacturers, and MSMEs in reaching potential international buyers..

Under the collaboration, Districts will be identified by various ecommerce platforms across India, to undertake various capacity-building and outreach activities in collaboration with DGFT-Regional Authorities.

"Under the MoU with Amazon India, 20 districts have been identified for such capacity building and handholding sessions. DGFT is in discussion with various ecommerce platforms like Flipkart/Walmart, Ebay, Rivexa, Shopclues, Shiprocket, DHL Express to have similar collaboration in other districts of the country under the initiative," it added..

This will supplement DGFT's efforts to handhold, and promote new and first-time exporters and other MSME producers to export from India, thereby making substantial strides towards the goal of $1 trillion in goods exports by year 2030.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Challenge of Knowing Yourself: Insights from Thales

3

life skills

The art of strategic thinking: 4 game-changing tactics

4

AI Gen

IIT Bombay Students Craft 'World's First' Foldable Diamond E-Bike; Anand Mahindra Takes it for a Spin

5

AI Gen

Life is Your Personal Project: Embracing Napoleon Hill's Wisdom

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter