Delente Technologies acquires FlipItMoney, aims to build financial community

In a development poised to redefine the fintech landscape of India, Delente Technologies has announced its acquisition of FlipItMoney, a prominent player in the financial content and community segment in India. The deal, cemented through an all-cash transaction, is a significant stride in Delente Technologies’ ongoing journey to innovate and dominate the financial technology sector.

Founded in 2020 by Dipankar Biswas and Diptanil Das, FlipItMoney aims to revolutionise the way Indians perceive finance, business, and capital market investment, by giving it a boost through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). It is on a mission to reinvent financial literacy for Indians, where financial awareness is driven by smart information discovery and engagement with peers. FlipItMoney was backed by marquee investors like Kotak Securities and RDB Group.

Dipankar Biswas, Founder and CEO of FlipItMoney, will be joining Delente Technologies to continue leading FlipItMoney’s products and operations, and ensure ongoing innovation and excellence.

Delente Technologies is a consumer internet company that focuses on cutting-edge AI and ML to build products to solve customer pain points. It has multiple products in its portfolio, including CarBike360 and CMV360 (automobile sector), Comparos (Consumer Electronics), and BlinkNews (Sports & Entertainment Shorts News). CarBike360 and CMV360, its flagship products, are the fastest growing automotive platforms, encompassing a comprehensive array of information, recommendations, pricing, and offers. They aim to transform the way consumers navigate their decisions, not only for vehicle purchases but for all aspects of their automotive journey.

With the acquisition of FlipItMoney, Delente Technologies is set to enrich its service portfolio, offering an even more diverse and sophisticated suite of financial solutions to its customer base.

Mukesh Rajauria, CEO of Delente Technologies, expressed his excitement over the acquisition, highlighting the alignment in vision between the two companies. “FlipItMoney represents a great innovation in financial content and community engagement, and its dedication to creating user-focused solutions mirrors our ethos at Delente Technologies. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are eager to harness the collective strengths of both teams to drive innovation and deliver unmatched value to our customers.”

Biswas said joining forces with Delente Technologies marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for FlipItMoney. “We’ve always been committed to revolutionising and simplifying the way people interact with their finances, and being part of Delente Technologies will amplify our reach and impact,” he said.

FlipItMoney is redefining capital market information consumption with the use of advanced data science and artificial intelligence. It is not as much a search-based product as it is a discovery platform. “There is information overload about capital market and investment on the internet,” said Biswas, adding that binge-reading capital market tutorials is not for everyone. FlipItMoney provides maximum value in minimum time so retail investors can benefit.

With more than two million users, FlipItMoney is already one of the top financial content platforms in the country, mostly in the short news format.

Talking about the future plans, Delente Co-founder Sagar Das said, “Lack of financial literacy is one of the biggest problems of the millennials. With FlipItMoney, we want to build the biggest financial community in the country by spreading financial awareness to every corner of India.”