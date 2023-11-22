Meet the entrepreneurs defining the Great Indian Techade at TechSparks Delhi

The first-ever Delhi edition of India’s most influential startup-tech event, TechSparks, is all set to welcome the finest of India’s technocrats and serve up yet another stunning line-up of speakers this year, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the passionate parliamentarian behind the recently passed Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Here are just some more of the newest additions to the star-studded speaker line-up that you should watch out for:

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the entrepreneur leading India’s fintech revolution

One of the poster boys of India’s innovation ecosystem, Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the founder of Paytm, India's largest mobile-first financial services conglomerate. He has not only been an integral part of India’s fintech revolution but also the larger technological ecosystem as an investor and mentor, particularly with his recently announced fund to Invest in AI and EV startups.

Priyanka Gill, the entrepreneur leading India’s largest digital community for women

Priyanka Gill’s POPxo has over 50 million monthly active users while her influencer management platform Plixxo serves 150K influencers. In 2021, POPxo-Plixxo merged with MyGlamm, forming The Good Glamm Group. Today, she is the CEO of its content vertical, Good Media Co, comprising of companies like POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini, Tweak, and BabyChakra. Together, these platforms have 200 million monthly active users. Meet Priyanka Gill at TechSparks Delhi to understand the business of content.

Ankit Mehta, the entrepreneur running India’s largest fleet of drones

Ankit Mehra and his two juniors wanted to build a UAV for their college project at IIT Bombay. The result? ideaForge. Today, the company releases one drone every five minutes for surveillance and mapping, working with the armed forces, police, forest departments, and others. Join Ankit Mehta as he maps the role of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Anshoo Sharma, the entrepreneur behind one of ONDC’s biggest gainers

Anshoo Sharma, the Co-founder and CEO of magicpin, has one goal: to empower sellers across India with the ‘sorcery’ of tech. Today, magicpin is the largest seller-side app on ONDC, with 40,000 sellers on board. One of the biggest gainers of the ONDC wave, it also hopes to win over the buyer side soon.

Sheetal Bahl, the investor banking on India’s emerging technology startups

Sheetal Bahl is an early-stage investor, leading Merak Ventures, a sector-agnostic VC fund looking to back B2B and emerging technology companies. He has been an investor in the Indian ecosystem for over a decade, focused on deep tech and emerging tech.

Mani Vajipeyajula, the entrepreneur revolutionising waste management

Led by Mani Vajipeyajula, Banyan Nation is using technology to solve India’s plastic waste recycling and management problem. He believes that humans have a moral obligation to recycle, a necessary step in building sustainable and livable spaces for future generations.

Prashanth Prakash, the investor behind one of India’s first early-stage funds

Prashanth began investing in Indian technology startups in 2004, and started his investing career as a co-founder of Erasmic, one of India’s first early-stage funds. He focuses on consumer internet services, online marketplaces, and SaaS. He has led investments in BookMyShow, Clevertap, FabHotels, HomeLane, and PropTiger to name a few.

Anamika Pandey, the founder behind India’s first women-led and run food brand

Anamika Pandey’s woman-led organic food brand Naario offers organic cereals, condiments, and beverages, and aims to make women financially independent. Every product is pioneered by a different woman as a made-at-home product with no chemicals and preservatives.

Supratim Chakraborty, the data privacy legal powerhouse for India Inc.

Supratim Chakraborty, Partner, Khaitan & Co., specialises in corporate and commercial transactions such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and general corporate law advisory. He has spearheaded several important stakeholder consultation meets and feedback sessions organised by industry associations on the draft Personal Data Protection Bill.

Anirban Mukherjee, the climate specialist betting on going green

Anirban Mukherjee leads BCG’s climate and sustainability arm with a focus on green solutions for the future. He believes India has to collectively work to reduce emissions through policies, investment decisions, and mandates. Meet Anirban at TechSparks Delhi as he outlines the role of sustainability in The Great Indian Techade.

Catch all these incredible speakers and more, including Mukesh Bajpai, Head of Marketing, AMD India; Prashanth Aluru, Co-founder and CEO, TMRW; Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO, Rage Coffee; Guneet Singh, CEO, Everstylish; Mohit Yadav, Co-founder, Minimalist; Shreyans Gangwal, Principal, Fireside Ventures; Rajit Uboweja, Principal, Stride Ventures; Zoeb Ali Khan, Senior Associate, Sauce.vc; Dhruv Madhok, Co-founder and Director, Arata; Jatan Bawa, Co-founder, Perfora; Hitesh Dhingra, Founder and CEO, The Man Company; Siddhant Rana, India and South Asia Head, Shopify; Mohammed Ali, SVP and Head, SME and Direct, Delhivery; only at TechSparks 2023 Delhi edition.

