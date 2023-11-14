After the resounding success of The Pitch Fest 2023 at TechSparks Bengaluru where we saw investors cut cheques faster than a Formula 1 car tearing down a straight, we're revving up again—this time at TechSparks Delhi 2023—the first-ever edition in the national capital.

YourStory's Pitch Fest is the ultimate entrepreneurial colosseum, where visionaries engage in a high-stakes three-minute duel as they outline their big idea and business model, followed by a two-minute Q&A session with the jury.

Entrepreneurs from the bustling streets of Connaught Place to the vibrant startup hubs of Hauz Khas, in sectors such as climate and sustainability, AI/ML and deep tech will headline The Pitch Fest.

The jury for The Pitch Fest typically comprises micro-VCs from across sectors looking to back the pre-seed to pre-Series A funding rounds of promising tech startups.

The past editions of the Pitch Fest have seen VCs such as 8X Ventures, AdvantEdge Founders, Capital-A, Piper Serica, Mars Shot VC, Seeders, and WEH Ventures, among several others, participate.

Pitch Fest's raison d'être is to help young, promising startups surmount the hurdle of raising that first, coveted round of funding by putting them directly in front of investors looking to make their next strategic bets.

Startups will also gain exposure to non-participating investors attending TechSparks Delhi, be able to make synergistic network connections, as well as be able to pitch directly to potential customers.

Over the three days of TechSparks 2023–Bengaluru edition, 30 startups pitched their ideas to the live audience and the jury.

Startups from the AI/ML, health, computer vision, and EV space saw a lot of active participation at TechSparks Bengaluru and the Delhi edition of Pitch Fest will continue to build on this momentum.

As part of The Pitch Fest cohort, each of the presenting startups will enjoy exclusive media coverage, providing them with a unique opportunity to generate buzz and visibility not only through YourStory, but also across other prominent media outlets.

The Pitch Fest is a platform not just for pitches, but a melting pot of ideas from the heart of the nation. Given the city's rich history and political dynamism, the startups handpicked for the Delhi edition will reflect a diverse range of industries thriving in the capital.

Join us as we celebrate the next stage in India's entrepreneurial journey.