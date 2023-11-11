Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

India’s forex reserves rise $4.67B to $590.78B

Foreign currency assets, a crucial part of the reserves, rose by $4.392 billion, according to the central bank.

Press Trust of India8247 Stories
India’s forex reserves rise $4.67B to $590.78B

Saturday November 11, 2023,

1 min Read

India's forex reserves jumped $4.672 billion to $590.783 billion for the week ended November 3, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a crucial part of the reserves, rose by $4.392 billion, according to the central bank.

The overall value of the gold held was up $200 million at $46.123 billion.

The country’s special drawing rights increased $64 million to $17.975 billion, while its reserve position with the International Monetary Fund rose $16 million to $4.789 billion, the apex bank said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5