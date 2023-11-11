India’s forex reserves rise $4.67B to $590.78B

India's forex reserves jumped $4.672 billion to $590.783 billion for the week ended November 3, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a crucial part of the reserves, rose by $4.392 billion, according to the central bank.

The overall value of the gold held was up $200 million at $46.123 billion.

The country’s special drawing rights increased $64 million to $17.975 billion, while its reserve position with the International Monetary Fund rose $16 million to $4.789 billion, the apex bank said.