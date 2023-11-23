How Indus Accelerate is a beacon of hope for Indian Appstore Developers

To offer an alternative app distribution channel and challenge global tech giant Google in the app distribution market, PhonePe unveiled the Indus Appstore at TechSparks 2023. The fintech giant is now extending an invitation to Android app developers to register and upload their applications onto the Indus Appstore Developer Platform. The apps published will be featured on the Made-in-India app store, built to cater to the Indian user base.

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where there’s more than one app for every need, app developers face an uphill battle to be recognised and engage with users. The crowded app market ecosystem makes it challenging for new and innovative apps to break through the noise.

To address this, Indus Accelerate, launched by Indus Appstore, has emerged as a ray of hope for developers in India. This visionary initiative is designed to provide a boost in the growth journey of developers by offering them higher visibility, optimised user acquisition avenues within the app store, and the ability to market and build their identity in the competitive app market.

Empowering developers to stand out

New apps struggle to get visibility and cut through the competition. Moreover, they have to take on a significant cost burden to create their own space and identity. Indus Accelerate addresses these issues head-on by boosting their visibility on the Indus Appstore using multiple avenues. The dedicated platform caters to startups, individuals, and large enterprises looking to introduce their new apps to the Indian market.

The programme offers a comprehensive set of support features to give new apps a much-needed boost.

1. Dedicated support: Developer assistance from app support to launch their app for a bigger, quicker impact.

2. Quick approvals: Streamlined and quick approval processes to reduce wait times.

3. Boosted visibility: Increased exposure through strategic keyword tagging and placement.

4. Prominent placements: Special banners in prime locations, push notifications and placement in Top Apps of the Week guarantee greater visibility.

5. Video promotion: Dedicated video slots to showcase app offerings and features.

6. Language support: Free translation services for broader accessibility.

Indus Accelerate helps developers stand out in a crowded app market and become the preferred user choice. The programme focuses on making a bigger impact through awareness, thereby aiding an accelerated growth trajectory.

Developer-friendly and cost-effective

Indus Accelerate is a developer-centric initiative. There are no charges for applying or participating in the programme. Additionally, developers enjoy zero listing fees for the first year on Indus Appstore and zero commissions on in-app purchases, making it a cost-effective option for developers.

Seamless onboarding and expedited launch

The application process is straightforward and accessible for all developers onboarded on the Indus Appstore. The eligibility criteria are clear, with a focus on new developers and those who have listed their apps within the last 12 months. Once the developer submits their request, the review team ensures a quick turnaround, with approvals typically granted within one working day.

The programme kicks off within three days of approval, and developers are informed via email. They may be requested to provide specific collaterals, such as brand videos, banners, and social media promotions, which the Indus Accelerate team can help create. The availability of these collaterals can significantly impact the timing of the programme's launch.

Indus Accelerate’s promise

Indus Accelerate stands as an ally for app developers in India, equipping them with the right resources to tackle the challenges of entering the app market.

In a world where mobile applications have become integral to our daily routines, the programme serves as a crucial catalyst for innovation and progress. By placing a strong emphasis on eradicating financial hurdles, Indus Accelerate ensures that every developer is afforded an equitable opportunity to propel their app to success. This is a commitment to nurturing and invigorating India's app development community.