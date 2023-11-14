At Age 50, Kimmu's Kitchen Hits 20 Lakh/Month Ghee Revenue

Women entrepreneurs have increasingly become a force to reckon with in various sectors, particularly in IT enterprises and Edtech. Their journeys, marked by resilience and innovation, often serve as inspiring tales of success against odds. One such story is that of Kamaljit Kaur, whose entrepreneurial journey through the turbulent times of the COVID-19 pandemic stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of women in business.

Kamaljit Kaur, at the age of 50, began her entrepreneurial journey with a home-based venture named Kimmu's Kitchen. During a period when the world was grappling with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kamaljit transformed her small-scale business into a profitable venture. Her focus was on producing a unique product - fresh ghee made from curd, a divergence from traditional methods of ghee production. This innovative approach not only set her product apart but also led to significant financial success, with Kamaljit earning thousands of dollars each month.

Kimmu's Kitchen was established in Mumbai in 2020, with a specialization in farm-fresh ghee. Kamaljit's inspiration stemmed from her childhood days in a village in Ludhiana, where the consumption of fresh dairy products was a way of life, and she rarely faced health issues. After getting married, she harbored the ambition to recreate the same quality of ghee she grew up with.

What makes Kamaljit’s ghee unique is her adherence to the traditional 'bilona' method, a process she chose to revive and preserve. Despite the challenges in sourcing milk from Ludhiana to maintain the authenticity and quality of her product, Kamaljit remained committed to her vision. This dedication not only ensured the preservation of the distinctive flavor and quality of her ghee but also set her product apart in a crowded market.

Kamaljit's innovative approach, using curd in the bilona process for ghee production, has garnered significant attention and demand. Her product has reached a wide customer base, including international orders, and is available in three different retail bottle sizes.

The success of Kimmu's Kitchen is not just a story of entrepreneurial triumph but also a narrative of familial support and community service. Kamaljit's son, serving as the CTO of the company, has played a pivotal role in its growth. In 2021, the company reported impressive revenue figures, with over Rs 20 lakh in earnings and more than 4500 bottles sold each month. Moreover, Kamaljit's commitment to giving back to the community is evident in her practice of donating 1% of her income to the gurudwara and to feed the hungry.