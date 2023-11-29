Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

TechSparks

Each of us has to define our own way, Shradha Sharma tells entrepreneurs, as she kicks off first-ever Delhi edition of TechSparks

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, dedicates the first-ever Delhi edition of YourStory’s flagship event, TechSparks, to celebrating what's in each one of us.

Ishan Patra225 Stories
Each of us has to define our own way, Shradha Sharma tells entrepreneurs, as she kicks off first-ever Delhi edition of TechSparks

Wednesday November 29, 2023,

2 min Read

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, set the tone for the inaugural edition of TechSparks Delhi by recalling her journey in the startup ecosystem and her pitch to Ratan Tata, one of India’s highly renowned and successful businessmen.

Shradha shared the story of how she took a leap of faith and approached Tata way back in 2015. Her pitch to Tata was simple and straight from the heart, as she described YourStory as a platform where everyone is equal, has equal opportunities, and gets to tell their stories, irrespective of their background or position in society.

When Tata remarked that media and he didn't get along, Shradha assured him, "You and I will get along," and urged him to place his faith in YourStory.

The rest, as they say, is history, and Tata decided to invest in YourStory.

“There is no right way to raise fund. Each one of us has to make their own way... Each one of us will have to define our own way," said Shradha.

"We want to tell stories of all people through YourStory," Shradha remarked, during her keynote address at TechSparks Delhi, 2023.

After a triumphant event in Bengaluru, YourStory has brought the 14th edition of its flagship event, TechSparks, to the capital city for the first time.

The inaugural Delhi edition of India’s largest and most influential startup-tech conference features a stellar lineup of speakers including policymakers, startup founders, and investors.

“In the noise, in the spark, we learn, celebrate, live and enjoy our own individual journey. That is what TechSparks is to me,” said Shradha. "And that is why we are here in Delhi to celebrate what is in each one of us."

"Appreciate and celebrate yourself. That’s what Techsparks is about. My advice to entrepreneurs: Be shameless in absorbing knowledge."

This year's edition in the vibrant city of Delhi will explore key topics influencing the startup ecosystem, including policy, healthtech and wellness, retail, Industry 4.0, D2C, and cybersecurity.

The next two days promise great insights and lessons for the 'Great Indian Techade', with fireside chats, panel discussions, keynotes, and product installations.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Hobbies

Beyond the boardroom: 7 hobbies redefining success

3

AI Gen

Life is Your Personal Project: Embracing Napoleon Hill's Wisdom

4

Lifehacks

Struggling with productivity: Master the Eisenhower Box Method

5

AI Gen

She Turned Down Rs.145 Cr and Built a Rs.8200 Cr Business Empire

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter