Each of us has to define our own way, Shradha Sharma tells entrepreneurs, as she kicks off first-ever Delhi edition of TechSparks

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, set the tone for the inaugural edition of TechSparks Delhi by recalling her journey in the startup ecosystem and her pitch to Ratan Tata, one of India’s highly renowned and successful businessmen.

Shradha shared the story of how she took a leap of faith and approached Tata way back in 2015. Her pitch to Tata was simple and straight from the heart, as she described YourStory as a platform where everyone is equal, has equal opportunities, and gets to tell their stories, irrespective of their background or position in society.

When Tata remarked that media and he didn't get along, Shradha assured him, "You and I will get along," and urged him to place his faith in YourStory.

The rest, as they say, is history, and Tata decided to invest in YourStory.

“There is no right way to raise fund. Each one of us has to make their own way... Each one of us will have to define our own way," said Shradha.

"We want to tell stories of all people through YourStory," Shradha remarked, during her keynote address at TechSparks Delhi, 2023.

After a triumphant event in Bengaluru, YourStory has brought the 14th edition of its flagship event, TechSparks, to the capital city for the first time.

The inaugural Delhi edition of India’s largest and most influential startup-tech conference features a stellar lineup of speakers including policymakers, startup founders, and investors.

“In the noise, in the spark, we learn, celebrate, live and enjoy our own individual journey. That is what TechSparks is to me,” said Shradha. "And that is why we are here in Delhi to celebrate what is in each one of us."

"Appreciate and celebrate yourself. That’s what Techsparks is about. My advice to entrepreneurs: Be shameless in absorbing knowledge."

This year's edition in the vibrant city of Delhi will explore key topics influencing the startup ecosystem, including policy, healthtech and wellness, retail, Industry 4.0, D2C, and cybersecurity.

The next two days promise great insights and lessons for the 'Great Indian Techade', with fireside chats, panel discussions, keynotes, and product installations.