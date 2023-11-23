Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 23, 2023)

Funding

Conscious Chemist raises undisclosed funding from Inflection Point Ventures

Beauty brand Conscious Chemist has raised an undisclosed amount from angel investing platform Inflection Point Ventures.

The capital acquired will help Conscious Chemist to amplify its brand voice, Co-founder and CEO Robin Gupta said, adding that the brand will double down on its digital footprint with deeper penetration into online marketplaces while optimising its offline channels.

“Legacy and new age brands entering this segment will only help grow this market faster and we believe that Conscious Chemist has carved out the right niche with its purpose-driven philosophy of building the brand,” Ivy Chin, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures, noted.

Founded in 2019 by Gupta and Prakher Mathur, Conscious Chemist is a science-backed beauty brand, with a portfolio of 29 products.

Conscious Chemist co-founders: Robin Gupta and Prakher Mathur. | Image credit: Conscious Chemist

Other news

airpay acquires personal finance management start-up Finmapp

Integrated financial services platform airpay has acquired personal finance management start-up Finfinity Technologies.

The acquisition of the Delhi-based startup and the developer of the Finmapp app would strengthen airpay’s integration play across the payments to lending to investing ecosystem, it said.

Finfinity Technologies was founded by Kumar Binit and Manoj Kaushik. Finmapp aap offers a range of tools and services, including financial planning, tax planning, debt management, risk and age-based advisory and recommendations, and assessment.

“We believe there are synergies in vision, tech prowess, and value proposition among both the companies that led us to our first-ever acquisition in our 11+ years journey,” Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder and MD of Airpay, said.

Upon the finalisation of the deal, Finfinity’s team, comprising the founders and all the employees, will be absorbed within airpay. The acquisition is expected to be completed by March.

Amazon announces initiative to provide free AI skills training to 2M people by 2025

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited has announced ‘AI Ready,’ a new initiative designed to provide free AI skills training to 2 million people by 2025.

“The goal of AI Ready is to help level the playing field of AI education, supported by the new initiatives we’re launching today. We will also scale our existing free AI training programs and courses as we continue to remove cost as a barrier to accessing these critical skills,” Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of Data and AI at AWS, said.

AWS has announced eight new, free AI and generative AI courses open to anyone and aligned to in-demand jobs. These courses augment the 80+ free and low-cost AI and generative AI courses and resources provided through AWS.

Additionally, Amazon has also launched AWS Generative AI Scholarship and collaboration with Code.org to help underrepresented and underserved students gain access to next-generation tech education. Through the AWS Generative AI Scholarship, AWS will provide Udacity scholarships, valued at more than $12 million, to more than 50,000 high school and university students.