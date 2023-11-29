Roster for day 1 at TechSparks Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, FabIndia, Cult.Fit, and more

India's biggest startup-tech fest, TechSparks 2023, has travelled 2,000-odd kilometres from Namma Bengaluru to Dilwalo ki Dilli, bringing to the capital city a stellar line-up of speakers on day one.

﻿Elevation Capital﻿ Co-Managing Partner Mukul Arora will flag off the premier edition of TechSparks Delhi with insights and his reading on technology in India, where it needs to go next, and when the funding winter will start to thaw.

Day one will also feature other prominent investors, including D2C trailblazers such as Shreyans Gangwal, Principal at ﻿Fireside Ventures﻿; Rajit Uboweja, Principal at ﻿Stride Ventures﻿; and Zoeb Ali Khan, Senior Associate at ﻿Sauce.vc﻿.

Next, hear straight from India's top policymakers, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, as they share their respective visions for India's next generation of leaders, as well as shine some light on the path to transforming the country into a global tech powerhouse.

We also have in-store some fun sessions with household brands India has come to cherish.

For die-hard ﻿Fabindia﻿ fans, who cannot resist its beautiful pastel-dyed kurtas or ikkat-patterned bedspreads, join us for a session with the brand's chairman and managing director, William Nanda Bissell, who will talk about fusing traditional practices with modern tech to build a brand we have all come to love.

But if you're the kind that would rather invest your money in some intense exercise classes, our session with ﻿Cult.fit﻿ Co-founder and CEO Mukesh Bansal will not only encourage you to get moving but also teach you a thing or two about business opportunities in the space, so you can one day pioneer your own fitness-focused startup.

From brands that we love to brands that love us back, day one at TechSparks Delhi will also feature a solid D2C track that aims to offer an under-the-hood look into our favourite companies with the people who created them. We have Bharat Sethi from ﻿Rage Coffee﻿, Mohit Yadav from ﻿Minimalist﻿, Dhruv Madhok from ﻿Arata﻿, Jatan Bawa from ﻿Perfora﻿, and of course, Priyanka Gill from ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿, among several others.

Finally, be sure not to miss out on two intriguing tracks spotlighting burgeoning tech sectors—one explores the realm of digital healthcare, with insights from Basant Gard, Additional CEO of the National Health Authority, and the second delves into agritech, featuring perspectives from Amrendra Singh, Co-founder of ﻿DeHaat﻿; Hemendra Mathur, Venture Partner at ﻿Bharat Innovation Fund﻿, and Co-founder of ThingAg, and Prateek Vidya, Senior Vice President of Growth at Absolute.

Over the next two days, all these sessions and more promise a deep dive into the future of technology in India's most vital sectors and highlight mission-critical developments the Indian startup ecosystem needs.