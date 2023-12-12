ChatGPT to Google Bard: AI giants are reshaping search results

Over the past few decades, the landscape of information retrieval has undergone a dramatic transformation, driven by the relentless progression of Artificial Intelligence (AI). From the humble beginnings of keyword-matching search engines in the early 1990s to the contemporary era dominated by giants like Google, the evolution has been relentless.





The latest wave of change is propelled by AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, signalling a significant paradigm shift in the way we seek and obtain information.

The evolution of search engines

The roots of search engines can be traced back to the early 1990s when the first players emerged with a fundamental purpose — to index and organise the burgeoning wealth of information on the internet. These early engines relied on rudimentary algorithms, primarily centred around keyword matching. As the internet expanded exponentially, so did the need for more sophisticated search algorithms capable of understanding the context and meaning behind search queries.





The breakthrough came with Google, which revolutionised search engines by introducing complex algorithms that factored in various elements, including content relevance, website popularity, and user search history. Google's success, boasting a market share exceeding 90% in many countries, is a testament to its ability to provide high-quality, context-aware search results.

The rise of AI-powered platforms

The latest chapter in this evolutionary saga is marked by the emergence of AI-powered platforms. Platforms like ChatGPT and Google Bard leverage advanced machine learning algorithms and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand user intent. Unlike their predecessors, these platforms excel in comprehending natural language, enabling users to interact conversationally.





For instance, a user can now ask, "What is the weather like in Paris today?" and the AI-powered platform will decipher the query and deliver the relevant information.





Moreover, these platforms excel in personalisation, utilising data from a user's search history, location, and other contextual factors to tailor search results. This personalisation ensures that users are presented with information aligned with their needs and interests, a stark departure from the one-size-fits-all approach of traditional search engines.

The impact on Google search

The seismic shift introduced by AI-powered platforms poses a potential challenge to the long-standing dominance of Google search. Microsoft's multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT's developer, ﻿OpenAI﻿, demonstrates a strategic push into the AI-powered search space. In a live demo of its AI-powered Bing search engine, Microsoft showcased the capabilities that could rival Google's supremacy.





In response, Google introduced its own AI chatbot, Bard, but a factual error in its demo led to a significant market value loss for Alphabet, Google's parent company.





Google is not resting on its laurels, diversifying its investments by injecting $400 million into AI startup ﻿Anthropic﻿, which is developing a ChatGPT competitor. This multifaceted approach reflects the recognition within Google that the future of search engines is intertwined with AI-powered platforms.

Ways in which AI-powered platforms impact Google search

Improved search results

The ability of AI platforms to deliver more relevant and personalised search results puts pressure on Google to enhance the precision of its results.

Increased competition

The influx of investments from tech giants into AI-powered platforms intensifies competition, compelling Google to innovate and maintain its market dominance.

Changes to advertising

Personalisation and NLP capabilities of AI platforms reshape the advertising landscape on search engines, potentially altering traditional revenue models.

Improved user experience

AI platforms offer a superior user experience through more relevant and personalised results, increasing user engagement and satisfaction.

Marketers' response to the changing landscape

As the shift towards conversational searches gains momentum, marketers must adapt their strategies to remain relevant:

Keyword research

Embrace longer, more natural language-based queries typical of conversational searches, requiring a shift from traditional keyword research.

Content Optimisation

Structure content to provide clear and concise answers to anticipated questions, ensuring easy accessibility and organisation of information.

Measuring success

Look beyond traditional metrics and focus on indicators of overall user experience, such as time on site, page views, and content engagement.

Voice search optimisation

Recognise the unique characteristics of voice searches, optimising content for featured snippets and answer boxes.





As we navigate the transformative tide of AI in search engines, stay tuned for more insights into the dynamic intersection of technology and information retrieval. Embrace the change, and let the evolving landscape of search guide you towards smarter, more personalised discoveries.