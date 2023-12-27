Is Your Designer Bag real? How AI Now Expertly Identifies Luxury Counterfeits

In the world of high fashion, where the likes of Chanel, Hermès, and Gucci dominate, the surge in counterfeit products has been a growing concern. This trend has escalated since the pandemic, with an increased number of fake luxury items flooding the market. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reports that fashion and luxury goods are among the top counterfeited products, with a significant presence in online and second-hand markets.

Entrupy: A Technological Guardian:

To combat this issue, an innovative AI tool named Entrupy has emerged as a game-changer. This technology, used by luxury resellers, promises near-perfect accuracy in distinguishing real from fake. Entrupy works by analysing multiple photos of an item, taken from various angles using a smartphone equipped with a microscopic lens. These images are then compared against a vast database of authentic and counterfeit goods.

A Comprehensive and Reliable Process:

The process involves detailed scrutiny of every aspect of the product, from the designer logo to the material texture. Entrupy boasts a 99.1% accuracy rate and provides an official certificate of authenticity. This level of precision is backed by a financial guarantee from the company, ensuring customer confidence and security in their purchases.

Beyond Handbags: Expanding Horizons:

Initially focused on handbags and small leather goods, Entrupy's scope is expanding. The technology now covers a broader range of luxury items, including sneakers. This expansion is crucial as counterfeiters evolve their methods, necessitating more advanced means of verification.

A New Era of Trust in Luxury Markets:

Entrupy's impact is significant, offering a definitive stamp of authenticity in a market riddled with fakes. The tool not only aids businesses in safeguarding their products but also reassures consumers investing in high-end items. As the luxury market continues to grow, Entrupy stands as a vital ally in maintaining integrity and trust.

The advent of AI tools like Entrupy is a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of technology and its application in various industries. In the luxury market, where the authenticity of products holds immense value, such innovations are not just beneficial but essential. Entrupy is leading the way in ensuring that the luxury items people cherish are indeed the genuine articles they value so highly.