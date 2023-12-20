Christmas in Bangalore: 2023's top festive events unwrapped

The delicate scent of wine mingling with the warmth of cinnamon, fir trees decked in red-green baubles, classic carols floating in the air, and the world all spruced up with twinkling lights– It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!





Amid December's gentle, chilly breezes, tech hub Bangalore transforms into a winter wonderland. The city immerses in the festive spirit, brimming with an array of Christmas events. While YourStory is already busy being the Secret Santas and engaging in sumptuous dinners, it's the perfect time to explore the enchanting Christmas events tailored for kids, family, and friends.





From vibrant parties, delightful movie screenings, and leisurely walks, to bustling flea markets – these events are being snapped up as we speak. Snag those early-bird passes or secure your spot for the final-phase tickets before they vanish like snowflakes in the winter sun!

Tribe launch party

Date & Time: Sunday, December 24, 2023 from 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Venue: Dhwani–Bar & Kitchen, 43, Lower Ground Floor, 7th Main Rd, Appareddipalya, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka-560038





Banjara Gypsy introduces ‘Tribe 2023,’ a vibrant community passionate about music, outdoor adventures, and nature walks. They're unveiling an exquisite venue, ‘Tribe,’ in Dhwani Indiranagar.





The moment calls for a grand celebration alongside this fantastic Tribe. Attendees can participate in live performances, art showcases, and an electrifying DJ night.





Each ticket guarantees an immersive musical experience along with two complimentary shooters. Stay updated on the lineup of talented artists through Banjara Gypsy's Instagram handle, @banjara_gypsy.

Christmas Eve walk

Date & Time: Sunday, Dec 24, 2023, from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Venue: Frazer town, Promenade road, Bangalore





Experience the magic of the festive season with a special Christmas-themed walk through Frazer Town and its surrounding areas. This unique walk beautifully combines heritage exploration with culinary delights at Christmas.





The itinerary includes visits to well-adorned historical churches. Participants can also study special Christmas treats such as plum cakes, marzipans, kalkals, and more. If available, the walk may also feature the joyous melodies of Carols along the way.





Don't miss out on this enchanting experience! Grab your cosy winter wear, don a Santa cap, and join in the jubilant celebrations.

Sugar Factory reloaded

Date & Time: Monday, December 25, 2023 from 08:00 pm to 12:30 am

Venue: Sugar Factory Reloaded, 93/A Ground floor, 4th B Cross, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560095





Experience India's biggest hard-core nightclub featuring an expansive dance floor and DJ Shams’ electrifying beats for an unforgettable Christmas Night Party. Revel in an audio and video extravaganza with an immense LED screening.





Couples and ladies enjoy complimentary entry until 9:30 pm, while a stag male cover charge applies for the duration of the event. Get ready to groove on the massive dance floor as you celebrate the spirit of Christmas in style!





Entry is free!

Christmas camping: Tribe 2023

Date & Time: Saturday, December 23, 12:00 pm to Sunday, December 24, 01:00 pm

Venue: Boho Green Hills by Kshethra Farms, Madanayakana halli(village) - Hirenagavalli, Kamaguttlapalli (Panchaethi Madical, hobelli, Jonnalakunte, Karnataka 562104)





Keeping aside the usual party scenes, how about you embark on a green journey with Banjara & Gypsy Tribe 2023 to nurture your mind, body, and soul?





This soul-enriching camping festival features an array of activities, including healing workshops, yoga, wellness sessions, origami, live music, bonfire gatherings, and an inspiring talk by Mt. Everest mountaineer, Sunil Nataraj.





Your pass includes to-and-fro travel from designated pickup points in Bangalore, a cosy camp stay in twin-sharing accommodations, breakfast, tea, and dinner. You’ll also have access to a diverse range of workshops like painting, pottery, meditation, organic farming, yoga, and sound healing.





Facilities are thoughtfully provided, including the option to purchase extra food and beverages, readily available water, and charging points for your convenience.

Guldasta–Anuv Jain India Tour 2023

Date & Time: 23 December, 6:00 PM onwards

Venue: Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru





If you are a religious listener of Gul and Baarishein, we have an interesting piece of news. Indie singer-songwriter sensation, Anuv Jain is hitting the road again, gracing ten cities nationwide, with Bangalore on the map! This is your golden ticket to immerse yourself in a soul-stirring musical night that promises an experience unlike any other!

Christmas bake sale

Date & Time: December 24, 11 AM to 3 PM

Venue: The Courtyard Community, Shanti Nagar





Make your way to The Courtyard Community Christmas Bake Sale to indulge in some lip-smacking Christmassy delights.





Eight talented bakers will be showcasing their exquisite Christmas treats–from Sapa Bakery's stollen, Cafe Plume's galettes, to Bombolinis by Gobble Cake, the menu is all sweet and merry. And guess what? Nine Dot Coffee will also brew up a special pumpkin-spiced latte!

HSR Layout UNLIMITED Book Fair

Date & Time: Fri Dec 22, 2023, at 10:00 am to Mon Dec 25, 2023, at 10:00 pm

Venue: White Housse, HSR, No 4B, 14th Main Rd, next to BDA Complex, Sector 6, HSR Layout, Bangalore, Karnataka 560102





Attention, bookworms! If you thought that this list only includes everything jazzy, wait up! We’ve got an interesting event for bookworms like you.





You have an opportunity to load up an entire box with unlimited books. The best part? You would pay based on the box size you choose–

Small box - ₹1199 (Approximately 10-12 books)

Medium box - ₹1799 (Approximately 17-18 books)

Large box - ₹2999 (Approximately 28-30 books)





With over 10 Lakhs+ preowned books spanning various genres, it's a haven for literary enthusiasts. Early registrations come with a chance to win exciting gifts!





After the whole year, Christmas is the time to forget all the miseries and immerse in the joy of life. And what better way than to take part in these events? Wishing all our readers a Merry Christmas and a Joyous New Year!