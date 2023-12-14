Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Glossary
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

AI Gen

90-Year-Old's Kitchen Artwork Revealed as $26.8M Masterpiece: Yours Could Be Next

A 90-year-old's kitchen in France was hiding a gem: 'Christ Mocked' by Cimabue, valued at $26.8 million, now takes pride of place in the Louvre as a celebrated national treasure

Nucleus_AI1274 Stories
90-Year-Old's Kitchen Artwork Revealed as $26.8M Masterpiece: Yours Could Be Next

Thursday December 14, 2023,

2 min Read

The tale of "Christ Mocked," a 13th-century painting by the Italian master Cimabue, is as captivating as any work of art. Discovered hanging above a hot plate in the kitchen of a 90-year-old French woman in Compiègne, this small but significant piece measuring 10 by 8 inches was initially unrecognised for its true value. The owner, preparing to move and clearing out her house, had no idea of the painting's origins, mistaking it for a Greek religious icon.

This serendipitous discovery unfolded in 2019 when the owner called an auctioneer to evaluate her possessions. The auctioneer, upon noticing the painting, suspected it might be a work of Italian primitivist nature, potentially worth between €300,000 and €400,000. Following further examination by art specialist Eric Turquin in Paris, the painting was authenticated as a genuine Cimabue. The analysis under infrared light revealed striking similarities with other works by the artist.

christ mocked

The historical significance of "Christ Mocked" lies in its creator, Cimabue, known as Cenni di Pepo, who is considered a pioneering figure in the transition from medieval to Renaissance art. Renowned for his influence on his student, Giotto, Cimabue's existing body of work is scarce, with only about 15 known pieces.

At an auction held at the Actéon Hôtel des Ventes in Senlis, the painting fetched a staggering €24.2 million ($26.8 million), setting a new world record for a pre-1500 artwork. The French government, recognising the cultural and historical importance of the painting, declared it a "national treasure," thus preventing its export for 30 months. This strategic move allowed the Louvre Museum the opportunity to raise funds and eventually acquire the painting.

Now part of the Louvre's collection, "Christ Mocked" is a testament to the enduring legacy of early Renaissance art. It joins another masterpiece by Cimabue, the "Maestà," in the museum. An upcoming exhibition in the spring will showcase these pieces, offering an insight into the foundational works that shaped the course of Western art history

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Power of Solitude: Tesla's Path to Innovation

3

Startup Advice

The startup playbook: Lessons to learn from successful startups

4

Funding

QNu Labs raises $6.5M pre-Series A1 funding led by Ashish Kacholia, Speciale Invest

5

SPACE-TECH

ISRO to develop ECLSS for Gaganyaan mission after failing to get it from other countries: Somanath