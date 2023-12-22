Cloud kitchen startup Kitchens@ secures $65M in Series C funding from Finnest

Bengaluru-based cloud kitchen startup Kitchens@ has raised $65 million in Series C funding from London-based growth investment firm Finnest.

"Kitchens@ has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the cloud kitchen segment in India, emerging as a key player in the food and supply aggregator sector. Anticipating a substantial business turnaround in the coming years, especially with strategic partnerships in place with major entities like Swiggy and Beenext," said Dr Biswanath Patnaik, Chairman and Founder at Finnest.

Arun Suraj, Chief Operating Officer of Finnest, was the lead partner in this latest investment round, marking Finnest's debut into the food and beverage industry.

Finnest had previously made investments in sectors such as renewable energy, electric and hydrogen-powered automotives, sports and entertainment, smart cities, hotels and hospitality, and aerospace technologies.

"It is immensely gratifying to have earned the trust of prominent investors like Finnest. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the team for believing in our growth strategy," said Junaiz Kizhakkayil, Founder and CEO of Kitchens@.

The funds will be used to expand the startup's hybrid model, Dinerium.

Dinerium represents a dining experience that integrates offline and online elements, providing patrons with a diverse selection of premier brands at their tables, said the company in a statement. This model aims to facilitate corporate meetings and foster meaningful connections over meals.

Earlier this year, Kitchens@ acquired Swiggy Access Kitchen, expanding its presence to 6 major cities and 45 locations, with a total network of 700 kitchens under its umbrella. Notably, ﻿Swiggy﻿ was a major investor during the Series B funding round of Kitchens@.

Finnest, a BNP Group Company, is a UK-based growth investment firm founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Dr Biswanath Patnaik and Arun Kar (ex military). Specialising in early-stage investments, Finnest supports technology startups in sectors such as banking, healthcare, consumer products, fintech, and renewables.