Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryHow To’sOpinion
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

FinTech

PhonePe launches 'Credit' section on app to offer users financial control

PhonePe’s new "Credit" tab will allow customers to access their credit score, manage credit card and loan repayments, and receive guidance on improving their credit score.

Bhuvana Kamath84 Stories
PhonePe launches 'Credit' section on app to offer users financial control

Thursday December 21, 2023,

2 min Read

Walmart-backed payments and financial services company ﻿PhonePe﻿ has launched a new ‘Credit’ section on its platform. 

With the latest feature, users can view their credit bureau score at no extra charge, as well as manage their credit/Rupay cards and repay loans and credit card bills

Additionally, PhonePe said its credit bureau report offers users summarised credit insights, including credit utilisation, credit age, and on-time payments.

“We are excited to launch the Credit section on the PhonePe app, inching a step closer towards our aim of catering to the credit needs of our consumers across various segments. We believe that financial empowerment starts with understanding and managing your credit health. This launch is a significant step towards providing our users with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions,” said Hemant Gala, CEO, PhonePe Credit. 

Lending
Also Read
How new approaches to finance are solving credit problems for SMEs, startups

PhonePe initially set out to make payments on the UPI platform. Building on its success in the payments sector, PhonePe expanded its offerings to include user-friendly tools designed to help customers achieve their financial goals.

This includes the introduction of financial services such as insurance, stock broking, and mutual funds. PhonePe’s new "Credit" tab will allow customers to access their credit score, manage credit card and loan repayments, and receive guidance on improving their credit score.

In the coming months, the fintech giant plans to expand its credit offerings by introducing consumer loans within the app to address the credit requirements of its customer base across various segments. 

In FY23, the fintech company witnessed a 77% surge in its consolidated revenue to Rs 2,914 crore. With a UPI market share of 50.54% in terms of total payments value as of March, PhonePe India Pvt Ltd, the entity overseeing its payments business, reported an operating loss of Rs 1,755 crore in FY23, compared to Rs 1,612 crore in the preceding year.

PhonePe has over 500 million users and 37 million merchants in India. It has extended its services to financial sectors like insurance, digital gold, mutual funds, stock broking, and lending. It has also entered tech-enabled businesses such as Pincode for hyperlocal shopping and the Indus App Store, India's first localised app store.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Top 7 Netflix Documentaries You Can't Afford to Miss

3

Technology

Intract raises $3M to build the world’s leading learn and earn platform

4

Books

Mindset makeover: Top 5 books for a new perspective on life

5

Funding

GreyOrange raises $135M as part of extended Series D round