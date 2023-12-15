Back for seconds! Dates announced for TechSparks Mumbai edition 2

For over 14 years, TechSparks has been India's biggest and most influential technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit. Over the years, it has been instrumental in creating 15 lakh+ connections, 50 lakh+ jobs, and helping companies raise over $2 billion in funding.

After cementing a legacy in Bengaluru and launching in Mumbai and Delhi this year, we are headed once again to the country’s financial capital for a spectacular second edition scheduled for February 29 and March 1, 2024, at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

As a nod to the city’s thriving fintech ecosystem, TechSparks Mumbai will focus on how innovators can further drive India's supremacy at the global level through the intersection of policy and tech as it brings together entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders, with a sharp focus on the fintech ecosystem.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSIS), which is spearheading forward-looking policies for enabling an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), which is represented by some of the most valued and high-growth companies and startups based in Mumbai.

The premier edition featured noteworthy thought leaders like Ajai Chowdhry, one of the six founding members of HCL and the ‘father of Indian hardware;’ Harsh Jain, the guy hitting sixers for the gametech sector with Dream11; Aakrit Vaish, the man leading Haptik, one of the world’s leading conversational AI startups; and actor-turned-strategic investor Malaika Arora﻿.

The second edition is being curated to be even more inclusive and inspiring, and bring on board many more ecosystem leaders, and create impact at a greater scale.

Decoding The Great Indian Techade

India is on the brink of an economic transformation. A time when path-breaking technologies, favourable policies, and a demographic advantage will propel the country towards unparalleled progress and global eminence.

TechSparks Mumbai will decode this journey, capturing the spirit of ingenuity, determination, and collaboration that will characterise the Great Indian Techade.

India’s financial capital is home to nearly a third of the country's unicorns and is a major startup hub buoyed by innovation-friendly policies and a favourable investor base. It’s fitting, therefore, that TechSparks Mumbai gets to spotlight the city’s role in transforming India's economy at the cusp of finance, business, and technology.

TechSparks Mumbai will also provide a formidable stage for India's most promising startups and innovators, offering them an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their breakthroughs, attract investment, and forge invaluable partnerships. Moreover, attendees will benefit from an abundance of networking prospects, opening doors to new collaborations, synergies, and lasting relationships.

The Pitch Fest at Mumbai

One of the most anticipated events at TechSparks 2024 Mumbai edition is The Pitch Fest. The session will bring together the freshest crop of the city's most innovative and inspiring startups pitching to the biggest gathering of investors! Founders of this specially curated list of startups will showcase their game-changing ideas over three-minute pitches to a live audience of a specially appointed jury panel, more than 50 investors, and TechSparks attendees.

The format of The Pitch Fest is unprecedented in the fact that it will be entirely LIVE. The jury scorecards will factor in evaluations from the panel of attending investors. Audience votes will also play a role in the startups’ scores to decide the top three winners. Also, investors have the authority to make spot investment offers to the pitching startups, and startups could potentially walk away with funding.

If you’re a startup founder and keen to participate, please apply to be a part of The Pitch Fest here.

The biggest ‍investor collective in Mumbai

The investor line-up for The Pitch Fest is set to feature some of the biggest names from the investor collective in Mumbai and beyond. Register as an investor If you are an investor in early-stage startups. We’d be thrilled to have you on board the investor panel at The Pitch Fest.

Deep diving into six core themes

With the view to facilitate thought-provoking dialogues, exchange ideas, and forge powerful connections that will catalyse change and fuel India's transformation, TechSparks Mumbai will deep dive into six of the hottest topics impacting the ecosystem. These are finance and banking, media and entertainment, IT and enterprise tech, retail and ecommerce, frontier tech, and insurtech.

Come, be a part of TechSparks Mumbai and get exclusive access to this league of changemakers in India’s financial capital turning India into a global tech powerhouse!

Grab your Super Early Bird passes for TechSparks Mumbai here.